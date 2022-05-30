Cairo:– SIAC Industrial Construction & Engineering Company has chosen Giza Systems to implement a number of fully integrated solutions in the New Alamein North Edge Towers. The North Edge Towers are located 54 km from Alamein International Airport, 89 km from Borg el Arab International Airport, 107 km from Alexandria and 184 km from Marsa Matrouh.

Built over an area of 175,000 m2, the North Edge Towers are the pioneering pillars of the New Alamein waterfront. The towers consist of 794 residential units, offering world class amenities and state-of-the art living standards.

Earlier this year, Giza Systems won the right to implement the project for the Ministry of Housing, Utilities & Urban Development – Al Alamein New City Municipality.

Over the course of 8 months, Giza Systems is to implement fully integrated security solutions that include: access control, fire alarm system, video surveillance (CCTV), disabled alarm system, in addition to cybersecurity that is a necessary requirement for a more energy-savvy and self-sustainable smart building. The solutions aim to provide a safe living environment by protecting assets, residents and properties against threats such as fire, intrusion, theft and cyber-attacks.

Giza Systems is also to provide building management system, asset management, LAN switching, structure cabling, public address, and intercom systems. These solutions offer a number of benefits such as streamlining internal systems and improving their reliability and uptime, in addition to increasing energy efficiency, optimizing maintenance and cost savings.

Giza Systems was chosen for its strong track record to supply, install, test and commission the required solutions in such short period of time over the 2 towers, each consisting of 40 floors, a ground floor and one basement.

“We are happy to be part of this nation-wide digital transformation journey and to be working with SIAC again,” said Mahmoud Hashish, Giza Systems Hospitality and Real Estate Sector Sales Manager, “Through our projects, we not only aim to implement the latest in technology, but we also seek agility and the openness to accommodate future technologies to ensure sustainable progression. With our joint plans with SIAC for the North Edge Towers, we hope to provide a holistic model of smart buildings and communities.”

Among Giza Systems many undertaken projects, this project comes in line with Egypt’s sustainable development strategy, Egypt Vision 2030, to develop smart cities. As a leading digital transformation enabler, Giza Systems took up this project hoping to inspire progress, sustainability and digital transformation nation-wide.

