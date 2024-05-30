Dubai, UAE: Gilead Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines, has appointed Houbara Communications as its official public relations and communications partner in the GCC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores their commitment to advancing healthcare communication in the region.

“At Gilead Sciences, we view ourselves as a partner to government, medical, and industry stakeholders across the Middle East, working collaboratively to achieve healthcare goals and create a healthier world for all. In this journey, we are confident that Houbara Communications is the right partner to develop and tell our story across key markets, and I look forward to working closely with the team to achieve this,” said Alexey Brevnov, Public Affairs Director Middle East, Gilead.

"As a leading biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to improving patient outcomes, Gilead's work aligns perfectly with our agency's mission to drive positive change through strategic communication. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Gilead achieve its communication objectives and make a meaningful impact," added Loretta Ahmed, CEO of Houbara Communications.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world.

Houbara Communications is an independent, award-winning, integrated, and creative communications consultancy with partners across the Middle East. The agency has an entrepreneurial approach combined with deep, global agency experience. Promising a very personal service to clients, Houbara has a relentless commitment to delivering results and driving positive change.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.