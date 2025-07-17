Dubai's real estate market reached an all-time high of AED400 billion in transactions in 2024, with European markets, particularly France and Germany, showing consistent year-over-year growth.

GFS Developments, a leading real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, has entered into a strategic partnership with AX Capital, a tech-first real estate brokerage based in Dubai, to lead the international sales of its select projects.

The alliance will focus on optimizing global distribution channels for premium Dubai properties, including flagship projects like Coventry Gardens and Coventry 66.

AX Capital will serve as the preferred global sales and marketing partner for select GFS developments, enhancing the overall investor experience.

In an innovative shift away from multi-broker distribution models, this collaboration marks the beginning of a curated, brand-aligned property ecosystem that combines cutting-edge technology, regionally localized investment channels, and performance-focused sales.

The partnership will see AX Capital handle the international sales and marketing of a select range of GFS developments across key global markets. These include Europe, the USA, Canada, Turkey, and South Asia. The alliance will leverage a tech-enabled, data-driven investor onboarding model, offering multilingual investment channels and legal pathways tailored to the needs of international investors.

AX Capital’s new, dedicated investment desks will launch in cities including London, Frankfurt, Paris, Istanbul, and Mumbai, enhancing the global reach of GFS Developments.

Additionally, co-branded international roadshows, integrated CRM systems, and advanced digital funnels will help streamline investor interactions and conversion tracking. The strategic use of VR walkthroughs, AI-driven onboarding, and ROI calculators by region will further revolutionize the investor experience.

“At GFS, our mission has always been simple but bold: to create real estate that reflects global standards, local insights, and investor-first values," said Michael Collings, General Manager of GFS Developments.

“With AX’s exceptional broker network and digital-first approach, and our deep development expertise and investor trust, we’re not just creating a sales channel — we’re creating a blueprint for how global real estate should be done in 2025 and beyond.”

With a focus on enhancing investor satisfaction, the partnership introduces advanced tools such as virtual reality walkthroughs and AI chat-based onboarding, as well as legal and ROI calculators tailored to regional investment preferences. The launch of digital investment dashboards will provide German and French investors with seamless access to property information and investment performance metrics.

“At AX Capital, we’ve always believed that trust is earned at the intersection of performance, transparency, and service," said David James Pugh, Head of Exclusive Developments at AX Capital. "This partnership is built on a shared vision: to take the Dubai real estate experience global, and to make it smarter, simpler, and more performance-driven for investors and brokers alike."

The partnership also featured a special guest appearance by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who added further prestige to the occasion. His presence emphasized the growing appeal of Dubai real estate among global investors and celebrities alike.

Dubai's real estate market reached an all-time high of AED 400 billion in transactions in 2024, with European markets, particularly France and Germany, showing consistent year-over-year growth. The collaboration between AX Capital and GFS Developments is designed to scale in response to this demand, positioning both companies to capture an increasing share of the lucrative European, Middle Eastern, and South Asian investor market.

Investors from Europe, especially the UK, France, and Germany, continue to be among the most active participants in Dubai’s property market, driven by strong returns and a growing interest in mid-market luxury communities. The partnership will offer tailored solutions for these investors through geo-localized services and multilingual support.

In the coming months, AX CAPITAL and GFS Developments will embark on an international roadshow series beginning in July 2025, with events scheduled across the UAE, UK, and France. The roadshows will showcase the developments under the GFS-AX partnership, allowing investors from these regions to explore key projects in Dubai.

Additionally, both companies will open the first-ever GFS x AX Investor Lounge in Dubai, an innovative space designed to enhance the investor experience with live project presentations, legal advisory services, and more.

About GFS Developments

GFS Developments, a leading real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, with over 25 years of experience in delivering mid-market luxury communities. Known for its structured payment plans and innovative property developments, GFS serves investors across the UAE, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and South Asia. The company specializes in creating world-class properties designed for the modern investor.

About AX Capital

AX Capital is a tech-first real estate brokerage based in Dubai. The company employs a performance-led global sales model that combines high-conversion strategies with cutting-edge technology. Known for its multilingual teams and dedicated investor advisory desks, AX CAPITAL is committed to providing innovative solutions to investors across Europe, MENA, and Asia.

