Dubai, U.A.E. – MEGAMIX Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based multi-national management company, whose mission is to create world-class entertainment destinations, is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season.

OMNI Dubai is throwing a party experience unlike any other to welcome the festive season, starting with National Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Osama Hamed, CEO & Founder of Megamix Hospitality Group explains: “We are revolutionising the nightlife events by introducing several breathtaking and thrilling performances for the coming festive season at OMNI Club. We are here to redefine and reimagine the nightclub scene so we constantly create something unique for partygoers to have a great night out. OMNI Club is the place to see and be seen, the go-to nightlife hotspot in Dubai for an extravagant nightlife experience.”

For the coming months, the club will be hosting international and celebrity DJs such as Spark, Spy, CK, Keza and Kaboo and many more who will be playing the hottest Khaleeji tunes from across the region, every week till the end of the year with special events and a massive party to welcome the year 2023.

Since its establishment in 2017, Megamix Hospitality Group has been a leader in the hospitality industry. Elevating the nightlife scene in Dubai, the venue offers unique and über luxurious experiences, backed by the Group’s years of expertise, professionalism, and deep understanding of world-class services.

OMNI Club, its first venue, has gone from strength to strength, now well known for offering unparalleled performances in a retro-futuristic, immersive environment. One of the leading Arabic nightclubs in Dubai and the biggest in the Middle East, OMNI Club welcomes guests looking for a different taste of Dubai’s nightlife.

Today, Megamix Hospitality Group is expanding to reach new heights of luxury in entertainment, with plans to open lounges, nightclubs, beach clubs, and many more entertainment venues which aim to transform and further glamourise Dubai’s hospitality industry.

“We are here to upgrade and elevate your after-dark experience by innovating to change the hospitality sector's status quo, influencing its future, and offering exceptional experiences to all our visitors,” adds Hamed.

The perfect place for a late-night get-together with friends or enjoying the weekend, OMNI Club’s unique music and ambience are complemented by great food and exceptional service. The menu features international and regional favorites for starter, main, and dessert. Completing the whole experience is the dynamic bar where expert mixologists give the most exciting mixed drinks, along with a world-class list of international hops and grapes.

For bookings, please call +971 4 358 0085 or email info@megamixevents.com. Follow their Instagram at @megamixdubai.