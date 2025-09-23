DUBAI — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced new intelligent automation (IA)-powered investigation capabilities in Security Center SaaS to help operators quickly locate video evidence, understand the context surrounding an event, and close cases in minutes.

For many organizations, investigations still involve hours of scrubbing through video and switching between systems. The new capabilities in Security Center SaaS centralize investigation workflows into a modern, intuitive interface where operators search for people or vehicles in live or recorded footage using natural language and advanced filters.

Results are automatically enriched with contextual insights such as nearby activity, information about what happened before and after an incident, or locating people with similar appearances. These new capabilities make it easier for any operator to know which camera feed to review, rather than spending extra time trying to track down the right footage across a large deployment or switch between multiple tools to piece together an incident.

Built on an open architecture, Security Center SaaS works with one of the industry’s largest ecosystems of cameras and devices. This gives organizations the freedom to choose the hardware that fits their needs, without being tied to a single vendor. By tapping into the rich metadata generated by various makes and models of cameras, operators can use the system’s advanced search capabilities to quickly surface more accurate and contextual information.

“Security professionals are often under pressure to quickly analyze large volumes of video and data, especially following critical incidents,” said Jonathan Doyon, Senior Product Group Director at Genetec Inc. “Our new intelligent search gives investigation teams a faster, more intuitive way to find relevant evidence, piece together timelines, and securely share results, all from a single, unified interface. With the new investigation capabilities in Security Center SaaS, we’re delivering a unified, context-aware investigation experience where operators can quickly understand what happened and act with confidence. This is the kind of innovation security teams have been asking for, and this is only the beginning.”

Key features of the new investigations experience include:

Intelligent search: Enables users to launch an IA-powered investigation directly from the video player by selecting a person, vehicle, or object. Using context-aware search capabilities, the system automatically adapts to the operator’s selection and initiates the appropriate search workflow. This approach eliminates guesswork, making investigations faster and more intuitive.

Nearby activity: Quickly reveal what happened before or after an event by finding people or vehicles detected near a scene, within a specific time window. This is ideal for uncovering context around suspicious events or verifying movements around a forensic reference image.

Entry and exit detection: Pinpoint the exact moment a person, vehicle, or object enters or exits a scene. This enables instant scene review and provides investigators with clear information for incident analysis and reporting.

Similar people: Locate individuals with similar appearances across multiple cameras using advanced similarity detection. The system generates a unique digital profile for each person based on visual data and intelligently locates people of a similar appearance, even in multi-site and multi-vendor deployments.

Available September 29th to all Security Center Saas users, the new investigation capabilities empower operators to search, review, and export evidence more quickly, while maintaining full traceability and privacy protections throughout the process.

To learn more about Security Center SaaS and intelligent search, visit: https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/security-center-saas-intelligent-search.

