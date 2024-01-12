UAE: The General Authority of Sports signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the General Sports Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain to exchange expertise and advance the sports sector in both countries.

The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi in the esteemed presence of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the First Deputy Chairman of the Bahraini Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, the Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and the President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, along with His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority and Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UAE. In addition, His Excellency Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, the Director General of the General Authority of Sports, and other sports officials from both parties also participated in the event.

The MoU seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of sports between both the nations by exchanging expertise and knowledge in a range of sports fields. This includes training sports personnel, hosting national, regional, and international conferences and seminars in both countries, as well as exchanging programs between institutions, authorities, and sports federations, in addition to holding various sports events. It additionally entails organising collaborative initiatives in the fields of women’s sports, sports for people of determination, community sports, Paralympic sports, sports medicine, sports tourism, and anti-doping.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports stated: “The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain boasts strong and long-standing relations across a range of fields. This memorandum demonstrates the aspirations of the two brotherly nations to strengthen their cooperation across a range of fields. This includes supporting sports talents of both countries, fostering the sports sector, sharing knowledge and experiences to advance athletic potential and capabilities, as well as increasing opportunities for athletes to succeed.”

His Excellency added: “Through this collaboration, we look forward to laying the groundwork for strengthening our shared visions and creating sustainable foundations for productive cooperation and partnerships between the many sports institutions in both nations. We are confident that this MoU will serve as a catalyst for further innovation and growth in the sports industry as it would contribute to enhancing athlete talents, preparing them for numerous competitions, and helping them succeed at local, national, and international levels.”

HH Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa asserted that the MoU not only enhances the strong relations and fraternal bonds between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE but also underscores their joint commitment to advancing different fields, particularly the sports sector. His Highness emphasised that the agreement reflects the shared aspiration of both nations to promote collaboration in various aspects of the sports industry.

His Highness said: “We are pleased to sign the MoU with the General Authority of Sports in the UAE. We are confident that this MoU will contribute to the exchange of experiences and cooperation in all sports fields that would help advance this vital sector. Additionally, we would like to sincerely express our appreciation for the significant progress of all the UAE’s sectors, particularly the sports sector that witnesses more progress and prosperity under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and warm reception in UAE, wishing further progress and prosperity in the UAE.

The MoU aims to facilitate collaboration between the involved parties in the regional and international sports arena. Within this framework, they seek to learn the best practices of developing sport programs and initiatives, in a mutual collaboration with the competent organisations in both countries. In addition, the parties will also exchange relevant experiences as well as audio-visual materials in different sports fields. Furthermore, they will also explore prospects of collaboration in training sciences, athletes’ preparation and training of sports personnel, along with discovering new sports talents. This enhances both countries’ presence in sports with highly qualified athletes, especially in individual sports.

Through this agreement, the sports authorities of both the nations aim to exchange programs among sports institutions and federations, work together on stadium and facility maintenance, as well as collaborate in the field of training sciences and player development programs. Additionally, the parties also seek to share ideas, expertise and knowledge about youth training centres as a way to identify athletic talents and enhance the presence of sports players in both nations.

The agreement comes as part of the efforts of the General Authority of Sports to deepen ties and cooperation with sports entities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and other nations worldwide. The Authority aims to benefit from global experiences in a diverse range of fields, particularly in sports, and elevate the presence of Emirati sports. Additionally, it also seeks to establish the UAE as a global destination for sports championships and position the country as a source of outstanding athletic talents.

