Dubai-based AI hub offers real-world testing ground across billions of data points, 90+ schools, and 200,000 students around the world



New initiative to drive global collaboration, research and innovation in ethical AI for education



DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Education, the world’s largest private K-12 education provider, has today launched the Global Education AI Hub, a bold new initiative that invites leading minds in artificial intelligence, education research, and edtech innovation to help transform how learning is delivered across schools worldwide.



Headquartered in Dubai and embedded within GEMS’ growing innovation ecosystem, the Hub aims to co-develop and scale real-world, ethical, and inclusive AI solutions from personalised learning and intelligent tutoring systems to school operations, wellbeing, and curriculum design.

With access to GEMS Education’s 90+ schools around the world, 200,000 students, and 15,000 teaching staff, billions of unique data points, spanning multiple curicula and geographies, partners will have an unprecedented opportunity to pilot and refine their innovations in live, diverse classroom environments.



Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “AI has the power to elevate how students learn and how schools function – but only if it is designed with care, ethics, and deep understanding of real-world classrooms. We’re calling on the best minds globally to join us in shaping a more personalised, inclusive, and impactful future for all learners.”



The Global Education AI Hub will provide:

• Secure access to anonymised data and insights from GEMS’ diverse education settings

• On-the-ground collaboration with GEMS School of Research and Innovation, its flagship AI-enabled school opening in August

• Deployment and scaling support via GEMS’ network and future international hubs

• Ethical governance and high-fidelity testing infrastructure

• Recognition and visibility as a founding innovation partner



Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation at GEMS, added: “AI’s potential in education is immense but only if built responsibly, and evaluated where it matters most: with students and teachers.



“Our Hub is designed to empower the world’s top innovators to do just that. Whether you’re developing a tutoring engine, a wellbeing algorithm, or an operational platform, we offer the infrastructure and access you need to make it real – and make it scale.”



The initiative is aimed at:

• AI-focused research institutions and PhD fellows

• Edtech companies and startups with a clear AI roadmap

• Curriculum designers and adaptive content creators

• Applied AI researchers and innovators seeking education testbeds

• Foundations and social ventures focused on equity and access



Partners may collaborate through either philanthropic or commercial pathways, with opportunities to develop open-access tools or co-create proprietary solutions with global impact.



To express interest in becoming a founding partner of the GEMS Education AI Hub, please contact www.aihub@gemseducation.com



About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.



Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.



Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.



Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.



For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com

