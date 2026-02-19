‘Leap for GEMS’ will help students aged 6 to 18 build healthy saving and spending habits through real-life experiences, using gamified tools on the app

Fully supervised by parents, the app allows them to allocate pocket money, set spending rules, assign tasks and rewards, as well as track transactions their children make using their very own Leap Visa Card.

Dubai, UAE – GEMS Education has partnered with UAE fintech platform Leap to introduce a co-branded financial literacy experience designed exclusively for GEMS families. The partnership brings together GEMS’ leadership in education with Leap’s innovative approach to financial learning, helping students develop essential money skills and early financial confidence through real-world, age-appropriate experiences at home.

Available to students aged 6 to 18, the ‘Leap for GEMS’ app enables children to learn how to earn, save, and spend responsibly under parental guidance. Through an app and prepaid Visa card, families can turn everyday moments such as pocket money, chores, and saving for goals into practical lessons that build long-term financial responsibility.

The initiative reflects GEMS continued focus on preparing students for life beyond the classroom by equipping them with essential life skills that complement traditional curricula. By integrating financial literacy into daily family routines, the partnership supports students in developing independence, accountability, and healthy money habits from an early age.

Commenting on the partnership, Jay Varkey, GEMS Deputy CEO, said, “At GEMS, we recognise that important life skills are often developed through everyday experiences. Introducing Leap to our families offers them a practical and structured way to begin conversations around financial responsibility at home and instil the right financial habits. The app cultivates positive money habits in children from an early age, enabling them to navigate their financial future with ease and understanding. This collaboration reflects our commitment to preparing students for life beyond academics.”

Designed with both parents and children in mind, the experience ensures parents remain fully in control, with tools to set boundaries, monitor activity, and guide learning, while children gain hands-on exposure to managing money in a safe and engaging environment.

Ziad Toqan, Leap Co-Founder and CEO said, “Education today goes far beyond the classroom, and money management is one of the most important skills children needs for the future. With 'Leap for GEMS', we're bringing real-world money education to help children build confidence, independence, and healthy financial habits from an early age. We’re proud to partner with GEMS and empower families with the tools they need to prepare their children for the real world.”

The co-branded ‘Leap for GEMS’ app experience is available exclusively to GEMS schools in the UAE. Parents can learn more through their school communication channels and discover how Leap can support their family in raising financially confident children.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

About Leap

Leap is a UAE-based fintech platform designed to help children and teenagers develop strong financial habits through real-world experience. Built for families, Leap combines a parent and child app with a prepaid Visa card to teach children how to earn, save, and spend responsibly under parental guidance.

Designed for children aged 6 to 18, Leap turns everyday moments such as pocket money, chores, and saving for goals into practical learning experiences that build confidence, accountability, and independence. Parents remain fully in control, with tools to set boundaries, monitor activity, and guide learning in a safe and age-appropriate environment.

Founded in the UAE, Leap was created to address the growing need for financial education in the region, where money habits are formed early on. By combining gamified learning with technology and parental involvement, Leap aims to empower the next generation with essential financial skills to prepare them for the real world.

Learn more at www.savewithleap.com

Media Contact

Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.com