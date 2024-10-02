Abu Dhabi, UAE: AGMC, the distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, has expanded their sales and aftersales service network in the UAE with the opening of a new Geely showroom and service facility in Abu Dhabi, showcasing Geely’s diverse and sophisticated portfolio of vehicles and better serving customers in the UAE’s capital.

The new showroom in Abu Dhabi elevates these experiences further with a seamless sales and aftersales experience and the exceptional service standards customers have come to expect from AGMC. The showroom showcases a variety of Geely models, each exemplifying the brand’s commitment to refined design, advanced technology, and exceptional driving experiences.

The new facility is not just a showroom, but also a fully integrated service centre, offering comprehensive automotive care including periodic maintenance, general service, and warranty repairs. Manned by highly trained technicians covering bodywork, maintenance, and spare parts, its strategic location also enhances convenience for all clientele including fleet customers, allowing for quicker and more efficient service turnaround times. Furthermore, a regional warehouse and body shop are planned to open in the coming months as part of the expansion’s second phase.

Commenting on the launch of the new showroom, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – Geely Group Brands at AGMC said: “Geely is one of the fastest growing brands in the UAE and we are thrilled to be able to provide Geely customers in Abu Dhabi now with the world-class service and premium experience AGMC is renowned for. As we invite our valued customers to Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah district, we are confident that they will find a Geely model of their choice from our award-winning portfolio of attractive, innovative and reliable vehicles that allow aficionados to fully immerse themselves in the complete spectrum of driving experiences.”

The new showroom in Abu Dhabi follows the progressive opening of Geely’s showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and, most recently, Ras Al Khaimah, and reinforces the brand’s position as one of the fastest growing automotive leaders in the UAE and beyond. Geely’s presence in Abu Dhabi will further expand with another showroom opening soon on Airport Road, emphasising the importance of this market.

Customers in Abu Dhabi can look forward to a welcoming and dynamic environment, where they can explore, test drive, and purchase their favourite Geely at their leisure. With ample parking adding further convenience, the Abu Dhabi showroom provides the perfect launchpad to cater to Geely’s growing popularity among UAE customers.

Among the impressive Geely models on display at the showroom and available for test drive is the all-new Geely Starray, the brand’s ultramodern SUV that blends luxury, technology, and modern design to create a truly one-of-a-kind driving experience.

For more information on the Geely Showroom at Mussafah and to test drive a Geely vehicle in Abu Dhabi, call +971 800 43359 (800 GEELY).

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 50 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold 955,730 vehicles in the first half of 2024, a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Geely Auto Group has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past 10 consecutive years.