Pop culture and gaming fans can look forward to new experiences and access to global brands

First store opening will be followed by several new announcements that will see the group expand its presence in the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Geekay Group, the leading entertainment retailer and distributor in the MENA region, has announced its long-anticipated entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opening its first store in Riyadh Park Mall.

Gamers will have much to look forward to when the new store opens this summer, offering a wealth of new experiences and access to global pop culture brands that have found themselves at home among fans in the region. Dedicated to the development of the gaming industry across the GCC, the announcement of the new store in KSA comes fast on the heels of Geekay Group’s regional expansion drive that today sees it operating 35 stores across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, in addition to an online e-commerce store.

“We are delighted to finally announce our long-awaited entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our first store in Riyadh promises to bring our fans the best of both casual and pro-level gaming and the latest in the world of pop culture and entertainment. The new store opening is also an opportunity for us to get closer to our customers in KSA and find new channels through which we can serve them better. We look forward to engaging

with everyone that has long supported our vision in the GCC market, and together we hope to take our brand to even greater horizons,” said Kishan Palija, CEO of Geekay Group.

Saudi Arabia is home to 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts, equivalent to 67% of the national population. Studies by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveal that should the popularity of gaming and esports continue increasing at its current trajectory, overall consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030 at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% – up from USD 959 million in 2020.

Moreover, BCG’s data also revealed that 21.1 million gamers in the country already play esports titles on a semi-pro or amateur basis. In addition, hundreds of professional esports players are pursuing full-time careers.

Geekay Group’s COO Nimit Palija sees massive growth potential within the Kingdom’s gaming and esports community and says that the current scenario will provide rich opportunities for the group to engage with active players and other partners to advance the Kingdom to the global stage. “We have observed over the years, and all the invaluable feedback we have been getting from our loyal customers points to a rich pool of talent in the Kingdom. Gamers in KSA are passionate and dedicated to their craft. We are pleased to finally be on the same playing field as them and look forward to working together on several unforgettable experiences. At Geekay, we say that there is always more to come and that it will always be exciting.”

To learn more about Geekay Group, follow our official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekay.com/

-Ends-

About Geekay Group:

Geekay Group MEA, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has been trading in the Middle East region since 1990. It is a major business entity with business verticals of Retail, Esports, and Distribution across segments in the entertainment space. The group operates 35 stores across the region and distributes various international brands in the video game channel throughout the MENA region.

For Media Inquiries:

Faisal Aljabri

Mail: faisal@geekaygroupmea.com