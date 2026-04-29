Long-term services agreements for Banha and Nubaria are expected to support reliable and efficient power generation

Project aligns with Egypt’s power infrastructure modernization and energy efficiency goals

Cairo, Egypt – GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) announced today that it received an order from Middle Delta Electricity Production Company (MDEPC), an affiliate of Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), for projects at MDEPC’s Banha and Nubaria power plants in Egypt. The scope includes two Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades for the two GE Vernova 9F gas turbines at the Banha power plant, along with multiyear services agreements for Banha and Nubaria with terms of 15 and 8 years, respectively. The projects are expected to support efforts to modernize power generation infrastructure and improve operating efficiency. The order was booked in the first quarter of 2026.

This project is expected to be executed over three years and aligns with Egypt’s broader efforts to modernize power generation infrastructure, support energy security, and improve efficiency in electricity generation.

“This modernization highlights the potential benefits that Advanced Gas Path technology can bring to F-class gas turbine units in Egypt,” said Eng. Mohamed El-Abd, Chairman of MDEPC. “The upgrades are expected to increase the output of each gas turbine while improving efficiency by approximately 2 percent. These improvements are expected to enable additional power generation with more efficient fuel use and may help reduce carbon emissions per megawatt hour.”

“Across many power systems, improving the efficiency, availability, and operational performance of the existing generation fleet can play an important role in supporting electricity demand and broader power system objectives,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO, Europe, Middle East & Africa, GE Vernova’s Gas Power business. “Upgrades such as Advanced Gas Path technology can help operators improve output, extend maintenance intervals, and enhance efficiency, while supporting more reliable power generation. We are pleased to support MDEPC in its efforts to modernize these assets and help meet Egypt’s evolving power generation needs.”

For more than 50 years, GE Vernova’s businesses have supported Egypt’s electricity infrastructure through technologies and solutions, local talent development, and financing for projects across the power sector. The company continues to support customers in Egypt across power generation, transmission, software, and services, and its installed base in the country includes more than 60 gas and steam turbines, with a combined generating capacity of approximately 10 gigawatts.