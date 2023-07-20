GCC Exchange, the fast-growing foreign exchange and remittance brand in the UAE is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the highly coveted People’s Exchange of the Year Award 2023 by AsiaOne magazine. This prestigious recognition showcases GCC Exchange's commitment to excellence and its outstanding contributions to the financial services industry.

The 20th edition of the Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum (AABSF) and the 11th edition of the World’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023 Asia & GCC Awards and Summit took place on Monday, 10th July 2023, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai.

The People’s Exchange of the Year Award is an esteemed accolade that celebrates the best brand favored by a growing number of customers in a particular industry. GCC Exchange stood out among its peers for its remarkable achievements, innovative solutions, and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional products/services to its valued customers.

"We are immensely proud and honored to receive the People’s Exchange of the Year Award 2023," said Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director at GCC Exchange. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and expertise of our entire team. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality of products and services and exceeding customer expectations in every aspect of our business. We promise to work harder to remain the top choice of our customers and stakeholders. Let our team spirit foster responsibility, integrity, and more success in the future.”

GCC Exchange's relentless pursuit of excellence has enabled it to carve a niche in the financial services industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, taking a customer-centric approach, and nurturing a highly skilled workforce, GCC Exchange has consistently delivered outstanding results, making a significant impact on the financial industry.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to AsiaOne magazine for recognizing our efforts," added Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange. "We also want to express our sincere appreciation to our loyal customers and partners for their trust and unwavering support. This award belongs to each and every member of our team and the entire GCC Exchange community. This recognition is another milestone and a source of motivation to advance in the market. There is still a lot left to achieve. We hope this is just the beginning of what is in store for us.

GCC Exchange remains committed to raising the bar and setting new standards in the Finance Industry. The company's vision for the future includes further innovations, expansion of its service offerings, and continued focus on delivering excellence in every interaction.

More than 350 companies attended the event, with the participation of business owners, Ministers, Parliamentarians, Ambassadors, and celebrities from different countries. The AsiaOne Awards is conducted annually to recognize the greatest brands and leaders in Asia, The Americas, and Africa in a number of industries.

About AsiaOne Magazine

AsiaOne magazine has emerged on the Asian horizon as a potent media with an extraordinary vision: to share the most amenable opinions of the best contributors from the domains of business, economy, policy, and lifestyle. The magazine follows the finest leaders, brands, entrepreneurs, and pioneers, and they endeavor to serve the most desirable information and entertainment in supreme quality. Today, AsiaOne Magazine serves a B2B audience of 150K print subscribers, 51 Mn TV viewership and 35K digital subscribers, spread across 30 countries in Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas.

About GCC Exchange:

GCC Exchange is a fast-growing financial services brand, founded in 2005, in the United Arab Emirates. The brand offers a full suite of diversified and innovative financial solutions in money transfer, foreign exchange, payroll solutions, and bill payments. The customer-centric ethos combined with a quality-driven approach, constant innovation in products and processes, and the deployment of the latest technological advancements set GCC Exchange apart from its competitors. The brand has been globally recognized and awarded for its customer service initiatives and business excellence.

For more information log on to www.gccexchange.com

Follow the link https://gccexchange.com/appdownload to download the GCC Exchange Mobile App from Google Play or App Store.

To explore the web portal, click here: https://ae.gccexchange.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Alex Fernandes

Head - Digital Development & Communications

GCC Exchange

Phone: +971-4-256 6686 Ext 103

Email: alex.fernandes@gccexchange.com