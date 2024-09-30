Gargash Hospital in collaboration with Being She, is proud to announce the "Future is Her" event, offering free ultrasound / mammograms at the hospital on October 5th, 2024. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to women's health and aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer.

The event will take place at Gargash Hospital on Oct 5th from 10 am to 6 pm, during which all female visitors can enrol for a routine gynaecological checkup and get free screening vouchers, which can be utilized throughout the month of October 2024.

A variety of health scans tailored to women of different age groups will be available. These include ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound), routine ultrasound scans, and specific scans designed for women under 40 and those over 40, ensuring comprehensive care for all women.

Gargash Hospital, the UAE's first pioneering multi-specialty hospital owned by a female Emirati, remains committed to emphasizing the importance of healthcare, particularly in women and children. The hospital's dedication to service excellence is a vital element in promoting the well-being of the community.

"We are dedicated to empowering women with the knowledge and resources they need to take charge of their health. By offering free ultrasound/mammograms, gynaecological checkups and age-specific health scans, we hope to encourage more women to prioritize their well-being and take proactive steps towards early detection of breast cancer, which is the most common cancer affecting women in the UAE " says Ghada Sawalmah, CEO of Gargash Hospital.

Founded by Aparna Bajpai, Being She is an international platform dedicated to empowering women by helping them realize their full potential. The organization focuses on providing women with opportunities to embrace their uniqueness and beliefs, fostering an environment of growth and self-discovery.

“Every year, we support women in the UAE, particularly with their health check-ups, through various wellness initiatives. This year, we have collaborated with Gargash Hospital to reach a larger audience of women, encouraging them to undergo breast cancer prevention screenings," says Aparna Bajpai, founder of Being She.

The "Future is Her" event underscores Gargash Hospital's commitment to community health and wellness, providing an opportunity for women across the UAE to access essential health services. Women are encouraged to pre-book their appointments to ensure a smooth and efficient experience.

For more information and to book your appointment, please visit https://www.gargashhospital.com/contact or call 04 703 0000.