Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In a major move to reduce pollution and support environment friendly initiatives, regional conglomerate MCT Group has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore’s Clean Earth Technologies Group (“CET”).

The MOU will see both parties enter a working relationship in the interests of locally manufacturing and supplying CET’s safer, more environmentally responsible technologies and reagents seeking to make gold processing cyanide and acid-free. This will be done at MCT Group’s world-class facilities in DIP. The aim is to produce over 700 tons of CET’s proprietary reagents per year, commercialized by CET’s subsidiary “Clean Mining”, to customers.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr. Misho Ravic, Group CEO, MCT said, "It is a matter of great satisfaction that our scale of operations and regional expertise make us an ideal organisation to introduce Clean Mining and make positive use of CET’s multiple capabilities. This MOU is timely as such industry processes and remediations that do not contaminate the earth or the air, are the way forward, especially for gold mines globally.”

He added that MCT Group now enters the meaningful realm of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) having a proven track record in the region providing engineering products and key technical support services and a customer profile that includes Oil and Gas, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Marine.

Reiterating his sentiments, Mr. Bharat Ratteshwar, Executive Director, MCT Group, added, “Nontoxic, environmentally friendly industry processes fit well into the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, so we are excited about this latest development in our portfolio, which is both timely and significant. The MOU will open a new chapter in regional clean ecological practices and ensure the Earth is protected even as business and commercial considerations are maintained, with specific relevance to gold mining.”

About MCT Group

Established in 1982 by HE Sheikh Saeed Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, the MCT Group of Companies has become one of the leading groups in the Construction and Oil & Gas industry in the GCC, employing more than 250 staff. Since its launch, the Group’s business activities have expanded to include corrosion protection, repair and maintenance, construction chemicals, pipeline rehabilitation, dry mix mortars, and property maintenance. Each activity is run as a specialist business entity to ensure optimum business performance. To meet the increasing demands of the GCC Market, the Group opened its second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park on February 6th, 2008.

https://www.mctuae.com/

About Clean Earth Technologies Group

Established in 2019, in Singapore, the CET’s vision is to disrupt the pollution cycle, by bringing profitable and clean technologies to the industrial companies. They are doing so by identifying and investing in breakthrough clean technologies and IPs, in partnership with universities and public and private research centers. And by incubating and funding specialized startups, to commercialize clean turnkey solutions for the industrial companies, using the clean IPs.

Currently, Clean Earth Technology Group has two patented technologies, a nontoxic reagent and a polymer extract, to recover precious metals in a non-toxic way. The CET’s two subsidiaries commercializing these technologies are “Clean Mining”, specialized in serving the gold mining industry and “Clean Urban Mining”, specialized in serving the e-waste recycling industry.

https://www.cleanearth.tech/