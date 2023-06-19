

Abu Dhabi, UAE: G42 Healthcare’s Somalogic Proteomics Laboratory, part of the Omics Centre of Excellence, is now officially certified with the SomaScan Discovery Assay, making it the first certified Proteomics site in EMEA region.



This achievement comes on the heels of the recent launch of M42, a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled, integrated healthcare company created through the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health that combines G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class patient services and state-of-the-art facilities to provide the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care.

The coveted milestone builds on the recent partnership between G42 Healthcare – a leading Abu Dhabi-based AI health-tech company, and SomaLogic, a leader in data-driven proteomics, which is the study of the interactions, function, composition, and structures of proteins and their cellular activities.



G42 Healthcare earned the certification upon passing the SomaSignal® Assay performance requirements, spearheaded by SomaLogic. The recently-earned certification equips G42 Healthcare to support and drive clinical decisions as well as future development of tests using genomic, proteomic and clinical characteristics. Both teams are committed to develop future protein signatures for the people of the UAE, including validating tests that can predict cardiovascular risk 4 years ahead of time, which will have huge impact on personalized treatments and reduce the long-term cost to healthcare providers.



The SomaScan® platform was designed as a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research, biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications.



G42 Healthcare and SomaLogic also plan to collaborate on business development, strategy, and applications for the life sciences and healthcare markets, including championing SomaSignal® tests in UAE, Saudi Arabia, GCC and selected broader territories.



About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns a wide portfolio of assets that includes Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of specialty centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), Omics Center of Excellence and National Reference Laboratory, among others.

About G42 Healthcare

G42 Healthcare, a leading health-tech company, is on a mission to develop a world-class healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond, by harnessing data and advanced medical technologies to unlock the potential of personalized and preventive care and transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem. We have built Biogenix Labs, UAE’s first COVID-19 accredited large-scale throughput laboratory, facilitated the 4Humanity clinical trials, the world’s first phase three trial for inactivated vaccine against COVID-19 with over 43,000 volunteers from 125+ nationalities across the pan-Arab region, established the region’s first dedicated contract research organization (IROS) for conducting clinical research with and for local populations, supported UAE’s healthcare authorities on the national vaccination implementation, conducted research into new vaccines and drug therapies, and built Omics Centre of Excellence, the region’s largest and most technologically advanced Omics facility that is the backbone for the Emirati Genome Program, the world’s most comprehensive population genomics initiative. For further information on G42 Healthcare, visit https://www.g42healthcare.ai

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.