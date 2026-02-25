Abu Dhabi, UAE – G42, the UAE-based global technology group, and Publicis Sapient, a global technology company providing enterprise AI platforms and services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the creation of a joint venture. The proposed venture would combine G42’s sovereign AI and cloud infrastructure with Publicis Sapient’s enterprise AI platforms and industry expertise.

As enterprises and governments move from AI experimentation to deployment, the proposed joint venture would address a critical market need: translating AI capability into measurable business outcomes. Together, G42 and Publicis Sapient aim to accelerate digital transformation across the UAE and Global South by deploying AI agents at scale and enabling data-driven operations.

The partnership would deliver services across cloud modernization, AI use case development, intelligent agent creation, enterprise software engineering and full-scale AI deployment and optimization. This will enable organizations to solve real operational challenges, personalize experiences, and automate processes through data-driven systems.

G42 brings its full AI technology stack from sovereign cloud infrastructure to foundation models, alongside deep sector expertise and AI-native engineering talent with proven deployment capabilities across the UAE and emerging markets.

Publicis Sapient contributes enterprise-grade AI platforms including Sapient Slingshot, which accelerates the end-to-end software development lifecycle and modernization, and Sapient Bodhi, their platform for industry and function-specific agents and orchestration, as well as global transformation experience across more than 50 markets, and industry-specific expertise refined through hundreds of large-scale digital programs.

“This partnership marks the next evolution of our AI services platform,” said His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International. “By combining our sovereign infrastructure and models with Publicis Sapient’s global transformation capabilities, we’re creating an organization purpose-built to deploy agents at scale and deliver measurable outcomes for clients across the UAE and Global South.”

“AI only delivers value when it is grounded in deep industry context and executed at enterprise scale, said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. “This partnership unites G42’s AI infrastructure with our proven platforms and industry expertise and, through Sapient Slingshot and Sapient Bodhi, we will help organizations turn ambition into operational reality. This is about solving real business problems and embedding AI into the fabric of day-to-day decision-making.”

Subject to final agreements, the partners will formalize commercial and operating structures, with the joint venture targeted for establishment by mid-2026.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group and a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities today. To know more, visit www.g42.ai.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a technology company that provides enterprise AI platforms and services. With over 30 years of digital business transformation experience, we enable enterprise clients to transform how they operate and serve their customers, unlocking new value and enabling them to thrive in an AI-driven world. Our platforms use AI built off this deep enterprise context to help them modernize, build agentic solutions, and sustain their competitive advantage. The combination of our AI platforms and the expertise of our people enables us to deliver faster and more effective outcomes through solutions that are specific to the unique needs of our clients’ businesses, their industries and their customers. Publicis Sapient is the technology hub of Publicis Groupe, uniting 20,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

