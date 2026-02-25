Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has become the first university in the UAE and the Middle East to receive Academic Accreditation from the Association for Project Management (APM) for its Master of Project Management (MPM) program. The milestone positions ADU at the forefront of project management education in the region and provides students with a globally recognized qualification aligned with international professional standards.

Awarded to ADU’s College of Engineering, the accreditation confirms that the MPM program aligns with the APM Body of Knowledge and meets rigorous international benchmarks for quality, ethics, and professional competence. As an extension of this accreditation, students receive complimentary APM Student Membership, granting access to global professional networks, industry publications, conferences and career development resources that support their transition from academic study to professional practice. Graduates also benefit from an accelerated pathway to Full APM Membership after three years of experience instead of the standard five, enabling them to achieve formal professional recognition earlier in their careers. This accreditation further enhances graduate competitiveness in both local and international job markets while supporting a stronger, industry-aligned talent pipeline across the UAE.

The achievement advances ADU’s Vision 2027, which emphasizes globally accredited education, strong industry integration, and graduate employability. It also contributes to the UAE’s broader goals of building a knowledge-based economy and strengthening national project delivery capabilities across strategic sectors.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, said: “Achieving APM Academic Accreditation reflects ADU’s commitment to academic excellence and to delivering programs that are benchmarked against the highest international professional standards. It also highlights the College of Engineering’s strong academic foundation and its position among the leading engineering colleges in the UAE and the region. As the first university in the MENA region to earn this distinction, we are reinforcing our leadership in project management education and ensuring that our graduates are equipped with globally recognized credentials, real-world competencies, and a clear professional pathway that enhances their career progression both locally and internationally.”

APM Academic Accreditation is a widely distinguished mark of quality awarded to universities that demonstrate strong engagement with the project management profession and clear alignment with globally established frameworks. It assures students that their education meets rigorous professional standards and equips them with a strong foundation for sustained career growth.

Jan Lonnen, Senior Accreditation and Assessment Manager at APM, said: “This accreditation is a positive step for APM and Abu Dhabi University. It shows the growing focus in the UAE on strengthening project skills and raising standards in how projects are delivered aligned to highly regarded global standards. By achieving APM accreditation, the university is giving students a recognized mark of quality and helping build a stronger project management community locally. It also supports a more consistent talent pipeline, aligned to international best practice, that benefits employers and major programs across the region.”

APM is the only chartered professional body for project management worldwide, formally recognized as the authority responsible for setting standards, ethical principles, and professional competence for the discipline globally.

The accreditation further enhances the program’s value by reinforcing its alignment with current industry tools and methodologies. It ensures graduates are prepared to lead complex projects across different sectors and contribute strategically to national development priorities.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

