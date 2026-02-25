Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has signed partnerships with five leading private school groups, extending its AI-powered learning platform to over 33,000 students across 28 schools in the UAE.

The agreements reflect a shared commitment by Alef Education and its partners to raise the standard of teaching and learning in the UAE’s private education sector, leveraging proven, AI powered and data-driven solutions to deliver measurable improvements in students’ learning outcomes.

Under the partnerships, Al Shola Schools Group, Al Hikma Schools Group, International Community Schools, Athena Group, and Victoria International Schools have deployed Alef Education's suite of platforms, supported by continuous educator training and real-time learning insights.

The agreements follow Alef Education's established track record in the UAE's public education system, where students using the Alef Platform achieved a 12.1 per cent improvement in final exam performance among ESSA Tier 2 students in Abu Dhabi, while Alef Pathways recorded a 5.67 per cent academic gain.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said: “ These partnerships mark a significant step in extending the benefits of AI-powered, personalised learning to the UAE's private school sector. We have demonstrated consistent, measurable impact in public education, and we are confident that these collaborations will deliver the same outcomes for private school students and educators — equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Athena Group will achieve the broadest reach under the new agreements, with over 12,500 students across nine schools gaining access to Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, and Arabits. Alef Platform serves as Alef Education's core learning engine, unifying curriculum delivery, exam preparation, and assessment into one seamless experience while connecting students, teachers, and parents through real-time insights. Abjadiyat builds Arabic literacy for native speakers through gamified, curriculum-aligned content, while Arabits develops Arabic fluency for non-native speakers through interactive, skills-based lessons.

Al Shola Group will introduce Alef's solutions to more than 6,700 students across five schools, while Al Hikma Group will deploy Alef Platform and Alef Pathways — an AI-powered adaptive learning tool that targets intervention in Math, Science, English, and Arabic where students need it most, and where users have recorded a 5.67 per cent academic gain — across four schools, benefiting nearly 5,700 students.

International Community Schools will extend the full platform suite, including Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, to more than 5,000 students across six schools, providing both native and non-native Arabic speakers with dedicated, differentiated language learning pathways alongside core curriculum support. Victoria International Schools will bring the same trio of platforms to 3,000 students, ensuring Arabic language development remains central to their broader digital learning experience.

The expansion builds on Alef Education's established presence across the UAE's public education system, extending the reach of its AI-powered platforms to the country's growing private school sector, in support of the National Education Strategy to foster innovation, strengthen learning outcomes, and build a knowledge-based economy prepared for the demands of the future.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves more than 1.8 million students and 80,000 educators across 18,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

