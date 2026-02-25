Globant's AI-driven delivery model and Studio approach combine multidisciplinary teams, automation, and advanced platforms to help organizations modernize digital experiences and drive measurable business outcomes.

Riyadh: Globant, a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced it has been named a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2025 (doc # US52973125, October 2025) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52973225, October 2025).

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2025 Vendor Assessment evaluates the worldwide experience build market and provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into vendor strategies, capabilities, and differentiation factors that drive market success. According to the IDC MarketScape report, "Globant has strong personalization and data and analytics capabilities. In conversations with Globant's reference clients for experience build services, three highly commended areas were for client empowerment, for its client understanding and insight, and for its ability to drive measurable business value through experience build services."

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2025 Vendor Assessment analyzes how organizations are elevating customer and employee experiences through human-centered design, creativity, and the integration of emerging technologies. The experience design report noted, "Globant has strong digital offering design and physical product design capabilities. In conversations with Globant's reference clients, the three areas where experience design services buyers commended the vendor most highly were for its mix of pragmatism and creativity, for its design excellence, and for the quality of its professionals."

"We've built a culture that thrives at the intersection of creativity, technology, and purpose," said Federico Pienovi, CEO of New Markets at Globant. "Technology alone doesn't transform companies but people do. We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to integrating world-class design with advanced technology and AI innovation to deliver measurable and lasting impact for our clients, reflecting our holistic approach to transformation, from shaping exceptional experiences to engineering the platforms that bring them to life."

Powered by its AI-driven delivery model, Globant helps organizations embed AI across the software development life cycle and experience build process. Through its subscription-based AI Pods, Globant combines multidisciplinary teams, automation, and advanced platforms to accelerate development, improve quality, and drive continuous optimization at scale. This approach enables clients to modernize digital experiences, increase productivity, and convert innovation into measurable, long-term business outcomes.

Globant's approach to experience design reflects a philosophy that blends strategy, creativity, engineering, and data-driven insight, brought to life through a Studio model that enables deep specialization across industries, technologies, and platforms. The model supports the creation of digital products and services built on robust, future-ready architectures, combining creativity, innovation, and execution at scale to shape experiences that resonate with modern users.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.