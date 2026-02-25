Madinah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, is expanding operations from its recently set-up Madinah base with the launch of three domestic routes, effective 1 March 2026.

The introduction of scheduled flights to Jazan on the Red Sea coast in the southwestern part of Saudi Arabia; Qassim, known for its date farms, in the heart of the Kingdom; and Arar, an agricultural centre and capital of the Northern Borders Province, takes the number of domestic and international destinations operated non-stop from Madinah to 10.

flyadeal already serves the domestic cities of Abha, Al Hofuf, Dammam, Riyadh and Tabuk, along with Cairo and Istanbul direct from Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Two months ago flyadeal established Madinah as our fourth operational base in Saudi Arabia to provide consumers with greater connectivity to and from the Holy City.

“We increased our capacity by 40 per cent and are now adding a further three routes to quickly grow to 10 domestic and international destinations from Madinah that reflects our commitment to offer more choice and diversity.

“Given the importance of Madinah as the second holiest city in the Islamic world and key gateway for pilgrims, our expanded schedule supplements flyadeal’s dedicated year-round Umrah and upcoming Hajj flights from several countries direct to Madinah.”

The three new routes take flyadeal’s frequency up to 94 flights a week to and from Madinah. flyadeal operates an Airbus A320 featuring 186 all-Economy Class seats in a 3 – 3 configuration and spacious interiors on all its scheduled services.

The airline has rapidly developed into the Middle East’s fastest growing carrier operating its young fleet from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah and Dammam to more than 30 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations and more than double its fleet to 100 aircraft.

Tickets for the new Madinah routes are on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a country where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. As the Kingdom undergoes dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

Since its inaugural flight in 2017, flyadeal has carried over 45 million passengers. And in a significant 2025 milestone, flyadeal flew more than 10 million passengers for the first time in a calendar year. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order – 51 aircraft comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com