Dubai & Mumbai — TPConnects Technologies has announced the integration of Air India, India's leading global airline, onto its Iris aggregator platform. This strategic addition enables travel sellers In India, UAE, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom countries to access Air India's extensive domestic and international network through a unified platform with full NDC capabilities.

The integration brings Air India's comprehensive route network - spanning domestic Indian routes and international destinations across Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond - directly to travel sellers through Iris. With this addition, travel agencies can now seamlessly shop, sell, and service Air India's complete product offering, including branded fare families, ancillary services, and premium cabin products.

Through Iris, travel sellers gain access to Air India's full suite of NDC-enabled features including branded fare families for flexible travel options, comprehensive ancillary services such as seat selection, additional baggage, and special meals, complete order management with void and refund capabilities, support for frequent flyer numbers and corporate account codes, and seamless booking with instant payment and multiple payment methods.

Stephanos Kykkotis, Director of Product, TPConnects Technologies, said, "We are delighted to bring Air India onto the Iris platform. As a leading global carrier and a Star Alliance member, Air India represents a significant addition to our growing network of full-service carriers. This integration enables travel sellers to offer their clients the full spectrum of Air India's premium products and award-winning services through our intuitive platform, while leveraging the advantages of modern NDC distribution."

Abhijit Kedia, Head of Distribution, Air India, said, "Partnering with TPConnects enables us to further extend Air India's global reach to travel sellers through their Iris aggregator platform. This integration allows our partners to seamlessly access our full product range, from our premium cabin experiences to our comprehensive ancillary offerings, while providing their customers with the flexibility and choice that today's travellers expect.”

The Iris platform continues to expand its global airline portfolio, bringing together diverse content sources including traditional EDIFACT, Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs), and NDC-enabled full-service carriers through a single, unified interface. This comprehensive approach ensures travel sellers can offer the best available fares and products to their clients while streamlining operations and enhancing the booking experience.

About Air India group

The Air India group – comprising full-service global airline, Air India, and value carrier, Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline’s inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 57 domestic and 49 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed an order for 600 new aircraft. In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India, respectively, and the airline opened South Asia’s largest aviation training academy. A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2026, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway. In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India’s rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

For more stories on Air India, visit https://www.airindia.com/in/en/newsroom.html