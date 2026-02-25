The Avenues – Bahrain stated that it believes the role of shopping malls extends beyond retail to include an active contribution to enhancing community health and quality of life in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: The Avenues – Bahrain has achieved another milestone, further strengthening its track record of achievements, where it’s been awarded the Diamond Level under the “Mu’azziz” Health-Enhancing Commercial Centers Initiative, during the recognition ceremony of the Joint Committee for Healthy Cities and Health-Enhancing Shopping Malls in GCC countries. The ceremony was organized by the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretariat General at its headquarters in Riyadh.

Official Recognition of Support for Health Initiatives

The event was attended by the Ministry of Health, where Dr. Wafaa Al Sharabti, Director of Health Promotion, delivered a speech expressing appreciation for the continuous support of the GCC Secretariat General and the Gulf Health Council for the “Mu’azziz” project. She praised the participating shopping malls for adopting the approved Gulf standards, reflecting strong awareness and tangible support for public health efforts across GCC member states.

Field Assessments Conducted in Accordance with the Highest Gulf Standards

In 2025, a total of 18 field evaluations were conducted across shopping malls in GCC countries to assess compliance with the approved Gulf standards across six main pillars: promoting healthy lifestyles, health awareness, safety and security, community partnership, cleanliness and environment, and quality of services provided to the community.

A Commitment That Extends Beyond Retail to Supporting Community Health

On this occasion, The Avenues – Bahrain Management expressed its pride in this achievement, stating: "Receiving the Diamond Level under the ‘Mu’azziz’ initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to providing an integrated environment that promotes healthy lifestyles and upholds the highest standards of safety, cleanliness, and service quality. We believe that shopping malls today play a vital role that goes beyond retail, contributing actively to community wellbeing and quality of life in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

A Bahraini Initiative Driven by a Shared Gulf Vision

The “Mu’azziz” initiative is one of the projects proposed by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the Health-Enhancing Commercial Centers Initiative and was officially adopted by the GCC Ministers of Health, reinforcing regional collaboration to improve public health and quality of life across the Gulf region.