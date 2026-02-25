The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) in a strategic step aimed at strengthening procurement and supply chain capabilities and elevating professional standards across the organisation.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties in the areas of capability development, professionalisation, knowledge exchange, and the implementation of global best practices in procurement and supply chain management, supporting institutional growth and enhanced operational efficiency.

The agreement was signed on behalf of PCFC by H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and on behalf of CIPS by Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The signing took place at PCFC’s headquarters at Port Rashid, in the presence of executive directors and relevant department representatives.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will collaborate on the implementation of joint initiatives and programmes, including capacity building, skills development, and the organisation of specialised events and forums. The agreement also includes exploring professional training and certification pathways aligned with internationally recognised standards, contributing to the promotion of a culture of excellence and innovation in this vital field.

In this context, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi affirmed that the signing of the MoU represents an important milestone in the journey to develop the procurement and supply chain ecosystem within the Corporation. He praised the partnership with CIPS, noting that it reflects PCFC’s commitment to adopting global best practices and enhancing professionalism in procurement and supply chain management, in support of institutional performance efficiency and the quality of services delivered.

His Excellency added: “We believe that investing in the development of professional competencies and the exchange of knowledge is a fundamental pillar for achieving institutional excellence. This memorandum represents an effective platform for constructive collaboration, unifying professional standards, and supporting our vision for the Corporation to become a centre of excellence in procurement and supply chain management at both the local and regional levels.”

He concluded by saying: “Through this collaboration, we look forward to launching high-impact initiatives and development programmes that contribute to embedding a culture of innovation, governance, and efficiency, in line with the Government of Dubai’s directions towards excellence and institutional sustainability”.

For his part, Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, expressed his pride in this partnership with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, noting that it reflects a shared ambition to advance procurement practices in the public sector in Dubai. Commenting on the signing, he said: “This collaboration with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation reflects a shared ambition to redefine the future of public sector procurement in Dubai. By investing in people, capability and global best practice, we aim to build a procurement community that is agile, innovative and equipped to deliver sustainable impact at scale”.