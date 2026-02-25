Accenture has announced the expansion of its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a new Connected Innovation Center located at its Saudi regional headquarters in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). The center serves as a strategic engine for Total Enterprise Reinvention, helping clients scale AI and build future-ready workforces in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

The facility’s centerpiece, the Connected Innovation Center, is a collaborative environment where Saudi businesses can move from AI experimentation to full-scale value realization. Part of Accenture's global innovation network, the center provides clients with hands-on access to emerging technologies and specialized industry solutions. It is already serving as a launchpad for critical sovereign initiatives, including collaborations with Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Oracle to accelerate digital innovation by migrating mission-critical workloads and enabling local entities to securely prototype and scale Cloud and AI environments within the Kingdom. A primary example of this impact is the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), which utilized the center to accelerate its Advanced AI agenda, successfully shifting from initial ideation to rapid production launch.

Strategically located in KAFD, the Connected Innovation Center benefits from a world-class business ecosystem consisting of leading local and international entities. KAFD’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and status as a premier global business and lifestyle destination place the Center at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s economic engine. The center’s launch cements KAFD’s position as a hub for innovation and a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation in line with Vision 2030.

The Hub will enable workforce transformation across the Kingdom through Accenture LearnVantage—a $1 billion AI-native learning and upskilling solution that provides comprehensive, personalized learning journeys at scale—including training design and strategy, pre-built and custom-built learning solutions, managed learning services, and certifications. Accenture will also collaborate with global technology leaders, including SAP and AWS, to deliver a complete end-to-end skilling and certification ecosystem while leveraging LearnVantage Academy to train local professionals in AI—strengthening national talent readiness and accelerating sector-wide digital transformation.

"Our expansion in Riyadh is a testament to our belief that Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of the global AI renaissance," said Dr. Majid Al Tuwaijjri, Accenture’s Country Managing Director for Saudi Arabia. "We are not just opening a workspace; we are launching a platform for co-innovation. By combining our 'Digital Core' capabilities with high-impact skilling and ecosystem partnerships, we are ensuring the Kingdom’s organizations and its people don’t just keep pace with change, they lead it."

“KAFD is the ideal home for Accenture’s Saudi expansion, ensuring it remains in close proximity to leading global and local companies,” said Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company. “What’s more, in putting innovation front and center, Accenture’s expansion cements KAFD’s position as a regional hub for cutting-edge companies and reflects our mutual commitment to catalyzing the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.”

Accenture’s commitment is further demonstrated by its rapid local growth. Over the last two years, Accenture’s Saudi workforce has grown around 60%. This growth reinforces Accenture’s role as a trusted partner in building the diverse, high-tech workforce required for the Kingdom’s sustainable future.