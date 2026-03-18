Abu Dhabi : ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, to deploy advanced artificial intelligence solutions within its event venues. This initiative is part of the Group’s digital strategy that aims to enhance operational efficiency through AI and technology solutions.

The agreement covers ADNEC Group’s operations at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain. By integrating Presight solutions into the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the partnership brings data-driven capabilities into the region’s largest event venue, setting a new benchmark for intelligent and sustainable venue management.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC Group is constantly seeking new ways to enhance the experience of our exhibitors, visitors and event organisers, while ensuring our operations are efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible. Partnering with Presight gives us access to world-class, nation-level and sovereign-grade AI that will help us achieve these objectives and further strengthen our reputation as a global destination for innovation by redefining the future of event management.”

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer, Presight, said: “Our partnership with ADNEC Group reflects a shared vision for innovation and operational excellence. By integrating Presight’s AI capabilities within their venues, we are transforming how large-scale events are managed, making them safer, smarter, and more sustainable. This collaboration demonstrates how applied intelligence turns complex data into real-time decisions that enhance every aspect of the visitor experience.”

The partnership will transform how millions of visitors experience events at the Group’s venues. ADNEC Group will leverage Presight’s AI powered platform (Intelli) to enhance traffic and visitor management, health and safety, crowd monitoring, and waste management. By connecting these systems into a single intelligent ecosystem, the collaboration will enable real-time visibility, predictive insights, and greater operational efficiency.

The collaboration highlights ADNEC Group’s leadership in digital transformation and sustainable innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision to reinforce the nation’s role as a catalyst for intelligent, globally scalable solutions. Together, ADNEC Group and Presight are establishing the foundation for a new era of data-driven event ecosystems, set to inspire innovation across the global events industry.

About ADNEC Group

ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For further information, please contact ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai