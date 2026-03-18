Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced its motorsports activity plans for 2026. The company will continue to support a wide range of motorsports worldwide, from top-tier races to grassroots race events for amateur drivers. The Bridgestone “POTENZA” brand will be at the forefront of four-wheel racing, while the “BATTLAX” brand will power two-wheel competitions. Guided by the fundamental principle that “Tires carry life,” Bridgestone places the safety and peace of mind of all competitors first, delivering tires developed and refined at the track, and contributing to the advancement of motorsports culture. Bridgestone leverages motorsports as a “Mobile Laboratory.” The technologies honed through the relentless pursuit of victory on the racetrack are directly applied to the evolution of consumer-grade and commercial tires, strengthening the Bridgestone brand and delivering new value to its customers.

In top-tier racing, Bridgestone supplies tires under both the “Bridgestone” and “Firestone” brands. The company’s “Bridgestone” tires power Japan’s premier four-wheel racing series, SUPER GT, where teams equipped with Bridgestone Potenza tires have achieved an unprecedented fifth overall series championship in both the GT500 and GT300 classes. On two wheels, Bridgestone BATTLAX-equipped teams have captured the series championship for the fifth consecutive year—and sixth time overall—in the world’s most prestigious endurance motorcycle race, the FIM*1 Endurance World Championship (EWC). Meanwhile, the “Firestone” brand, with its 125-year legacy, remains the exclusive tire supplier for the iconic NTT INDYCAR® SERIES*2, including the legendary INDY500, supporting the heritage of another exciting motorsports.

Comment from Hiroshi Imai, Vice President and Senior Officer, Global Motorsports Bridgestone Corporation

Motorsports is the ultimate team sport. Everyone involved will come together as ‘One Team,’ embracing the challenge of motorsports with passion and supplying tires we have poured our hearts and souls into. We hope to bring joy to drivers, riders, teams, and all the fans who come to witness the thrill of racing. I feel as if I’m rolling along with our tires on the track! This year, we are also sharing the voices of 10 of our teammates who work in motorsports tire structural design, material development, production, and motorsports operations. Please look forward to the efforts of our dedicated teammates who face tires every day, and their passion through “Genbutsu-Genba*3” to pursue the ultimate in tire performance.

Motorsports is the “origin” of Bridgestone as a tire manufacturer, and the “Challenge to the Extreme.” We are driven by our “Passion to Turn the World®”—a message that expresses the commitment to enjoying racing, striving for victory, pushing the limits, and supporting a sustainable mobility society together with the company’s teammates and partners. Under this message, Bridgestone will continue to demonstrate the spirit of challenging itself to new extremes through sustainable global motorsports activities, building trust and empathy with all those who share that passion.

Through our sustainable global motorsports activities, Bridgestone remains committed to its “Bridgestone E8 Commitment” *4, specifically to “Emotion: Supporting exciting and moving mobility experiences.” Now and always, the company will continue to pour boundless passion into motorsports.

Notes:

FIM stands for Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme. Bridgestone has an agreement to act as the exclusive tire supplier for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES until 2030.

2024.9.13 Firestone to Continue as NTT INDYCAR® SERIES Exclusive Tire Supplier through Long-Term Extension One of the Foundations from The Bridgestone Essence (Corporate Philosophy). “Genbutsu-Genba (Decision-Making Based on Verified, On-Site Observations)”

https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/philosophy/

The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," to help it realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 121,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

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