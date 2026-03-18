MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic Retail Bank, earned international recognition for its information security processes when it was formally awarded the ISO27001:2022 certification following its successful transition from the previous ISO 27001:2013 standard.

The certification process involved a rigorous audit, conducted by Bureau Veritas, on the Bank’s Information Security Management System (ISMS). Bureau Veritas performed detailed evaluation and assessment across the Bank in line with the updated ISO 27001:2022 requirements.

Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Maysan Almaskati, received the ISO 27001:2022 certificate from the Bureau Veritas Certification Manager, Shamsa Kousar, at an official ceremony at Ithmaar Bank headquarters in the presence of Head of Strategy, Transformation & Business Development, Mohamed Ahmed Bucheerei, Acting Head of Risk Management, Khalil Al Asfoor, Manager, Information Security Department, Cinoj Nassar, Assistant Manager, IT Department, Husain Shehab, and Senior Sales Executive in Bureau Veritas, Syed Zaeem Khalid.

“The ISO27001:2022 certification is a result of Ithmaar Bank’s focus on adopting and implementing the latest global standards and best practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality and integrity of all our day-to-day operations,” said Almaskati. “I congratulate our team for consistently meeting global standards that has been officially recognized through this international certification,” he said.

“At Ithmaar Bank, we have always considered our clients’ data to be of vital importance and upgrading our standards to meet the prestigious ISO 27001:2022 certification requirements emphasizes how seriously we take security of data and operations,” said Almaskati. “This certification will further enhance the confidence and trust of our clients and stakeholders and demonstrates Ithmaar’s capability in managing cyber and information security risks. It also sets a robust foundation to continue providing new, innovative banking solutions and services for our corporate clients,” he said.

“We are pleased that Ithmaar Bank managed to cover the requirements to obtain the ISO 27001:2022 certification, which provides a robust model for information security management system,” said Kousar. “With its comprehensive approach, the Standard helps ensure the adoption of appropriate security controls that protect the information of the Bank’s clients and other stakeholders,” she said. ​​

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs of institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

www.ithmaarbank.com