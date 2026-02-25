Dubai: Artificial intelligence startup Angelic Intelligence, founded by entrepreneur and inventor Shekhar Natarajan, has secured $15 million in seed funding and is preparing for global expansion, with the Middle East identified as a priority growth market.

The company develops an enterprise software platform designed to help organisations integrate artificial intelligence into existing systems while aligning automated decision-making with operational priorities, governance requirements, and stakeholder expectations.

Natarajan said the company is focusing on what he describes as the next phase of enterprise AI adoption — building trust alongside technical capability.

“The first wave of AI focused on performance and automation. The next phase will be driven by trust, responsible deployment, and enterprise alignment,” he said.

Enterprise Deployments and Pilot Programs

The platform is currently operating in two production environments, including a global nonprofit marketplace and workforce planning systems supporting retail and restaurant operators. More than ten additional pilot deployments are underway across sectors such as logistics, healthcare, and workforce management, according to the company.

Enterprise software firm Orchestro.ai, also founded by Natarajan, is among early adopters integrating the platform within its technology ecosystem. Angelic Intelligence operates independently and is available to enterprises, governments, and institutions internationally.

Middle East Positioned as Strategic Growth Region

The company identified the Gulf as a key expansion destination as regional governments accelerate investments in artificial intelligence as part of economic diversification and digital transformation strategies.

Industry analysts note that the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to expand national AI strategies, funding programs, and public-private partnerships aimed at positioning the region as a global technology hub.

Natarajan said growing enterprise adoption and policy emphasis on responsible AI deployment make the region attractive for emerging software platforms focused on governance and reliability.

While the startup has not yet established a legal entity in the region, it confirmed that discussions and exploratory initiatives are underway following inbound interest from organisations across the GCC.

Positioning Within the Enterprise AI Ecosystem

Rather than competing with large AI model developers, Angelic Intelligence positions its platform as an integration layer that connects with existing enterprise systems through a plug-and-play architecture. The company operates a token-based usage model allowing organisations to scale deployment based on operational demand.

The platform is designed to help enterprises address challenges related to decision transparency, cultural context, and operational alignment — factors increasingly highlighted as barriers to large-scale AI adoption.

Global Launch Timeline

Following the funding round and ongoing enterprise pilots, Angelic Intelligence is preparing for its official global launch scheduled for April 15.

Natarajan, who holds more than 207 patents, said the company expects demand for governance-focused AI infrastructure to increase as organisations move from experimentation to production deployment.

“As AI becomes embedded in core business operations, adoption will increasingly depend on confidence, accountability, and measurable impact,” he said.