Accelerate decarbonisation across real estate portfolio through energy optimisation, smarter operations and data-led sustainability measures

DUBAI, UAE: In a pivotal step towards accelerating digital transformation and sustainability, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, the real estate division of Al-Futtaim, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Siemens, a global technology powerhouse. This significant alliance is set to leverage combined strengths to create smarter, more efficient, and environmentally responsible buildings and urban environments throughout Al-Futtaim’s extensive real estate portfolio.

This collaboration is rooted in Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s strategic vision to enhance its real estate holdings and overall value proposition, with Siemens' cutting-edge technologies acting as a pivotal enabler and delivered in collaboration with Al-Futtaim Contracting. The partnership will see the deep integration of solutions such as Building X, part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, advanced fire detection and suppression systems, comprehensive Building Management Systems, and innovative energy efficiency technologies based on AI across Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s properties. This strategic move aims to not only optimise the intelligence of existing structures but also to drive the future development of human-centric autonomous buildings within the company’s portfolio.

Through this landmark agreement, Al-Futtaim Real Estate is poised to significantly enhance its operational efficiencies and elevate occupant experiences. By embracing advanced digital solutions and AI, the UAE-headquartered business will enhance its operations and create more comfortable, responsive, and intelligent spaces.

As a tangible first step, Al-Futtaim Contracting will initiate the deployment of Siemens Building X in a number of its buildings as a proof of concept.

Central to Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s commitment is a robust focus on sustainability and decarbonisation, and with these substantial enhancements in energy efficiency across its real estate portfolio, the company is charting a clear roadmap towards net-zero targets.

Moving forward, a comprehensive consultancy study – including energy audits across Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s building portfolio – will be undertaken to formulate this definitive decarbonisation roadmap.

Crucially, the strategic partnership between the two powerhouses will also foster a culture of continuous innovation and knowledge transfer within Al-Futtaim Real Estate. Through rigorous training programmes, Al-Futtaim Real Estate employees will gain expertise in Siemens’ latest smart building technologies, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancement and is empowered to deliver the latest solutions across the Middle East. This continuous learning framework supports Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s ambition to lead the market in advanced digital services and human-centric autonomous building development.

The impact of digital transformation and sustainability agreement will extend to iconic projects, notably the Dubai Museum of Arts. Here, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, supported by Siemens’ global expertise, will introduce innovative, future-oriented solutions for cultural institutions. This will encompass a comprehensive Digital Platform, advanced Building Management Systems, integrated Security Systems, and state-of-the-art Fire Safety solutions, all meticulously designed to enhance both visitor experience and operational efficiency for this prominent cultural landmark.

And it builds upon Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s existing successful deployment of Siemens' advanced fire detection solutions for its customers in various sectors, including commercial buildings and data centres. Separately, the partnership also covers Al-Futtaim’s role in distributing Siemens’ fire alarm and building management solutions across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, broadening market access to smart building technologies in both countries.

Naaman Attalah, President of Al-Futtaim Real Estate: "This strategic partnership with Siemens is a pivotal moment for Al-Futtaim Real Estate as we deepen our commitment to leading the digital transformation and sustainability agenda within the real estate sector."

Murali Serpakkam, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Contracting added: "By integrating Siemens’ world-class technologies and expertise, we are not only enhancing the performance and efficiency of our diverse portfolio but also setting new benchmarks for intelligent, sustainable urban environments that will benefit our customers for generations to come."

Helmut von Struve, CEO Siemens Middle East said: "Siemens is proud to partner with Al-Futtaim Real Estate, a visionary leader in the region, to support its ambitious goals for innovation and sustainability. We look forward to a collaborative journey that will redefine real estate excellence for the Middle East.”

Hakan Ozdemir, CEO Smart Infrastructure Siemens Middle East added: „Our technologies, including Siemens Xcelerator and Building X, are designed to empower forward-thinking organisations like Al-Futtaim Real Estate to achieve significant operational efficiencies, drive decarbonisation, and pave the way towards human-centric autonomous buildings.”

This partnership underscores Al-Futtaim Real Estate proactive approach to innovation and its dedication to shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future for its customers across the region.

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com