All of the Group’s 23 fully owned shopping malls are recognised as Green Certified Assets, including 18 LEED Platinum, 4 LEED Gold and one Etsidama Three Pearls Certified property.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia today announced a key achievement for its Asset Management portfolio. All 23 of the Group’s independently owned shopping malls have now secured certification under globally recognised Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), or Etsidama, key stakeholders in green building standards.

This milestone positions Majid Al Futtaim as one of first retail operators in the region to attain this type of sustainability certification at full portfolio scale - covering both design excellence and operational performance. It marks the culmination of more than a decade of disciplined application of international sustainability standards across development, operations, and asset management.

Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, said: “Our shopping malls play a defining role in how people live, connect, and experience the cities around them. As we continue to evolve our portfolio, we are committed to setting new benchmarks for what modern destinations should offer; places that are efficient, resilient, and thoughtfully designed, yet never compromise on the quality of experience our guests expect. This achievement reflects our belief that progress and exceptional customer experience are mutually reinforcing pillars of how we shape the future of retail and urban life.”

Majid Al Futtaim applies LEED requirements from the earliest stages of design and development through to live operations. Since 2014, all newly developed shopping malls have been designed and delivered in line with LEED Design and Construction requirements, with the same rigour applied under LEED for Existing Buildings: Operations and Maintenance to previously built malls.

Across its asset management portfolio, this translates into sustained investment in clean energy, efficiency, and indoor environmental quality performance. Solar photovoltaic systems have been deployed across 18 shopping malls, generating more than 23 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in 2024. In parallel, all malls operate on-site waste segregation systems, contributing to the diversion of over 15,400 tonnes of waste from landfills in 2025.

This certification reinforces the Group’s sustainable development commitments and supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambition. As an early signatory to the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, Majid Al Futtaim continues to reduce energy use, emissions, and operational impact.

Sustainability efforts also extend to tenants through the Retail Design and Delivery (RDD) Green Star programme, which embeds sustainability into retail design and fit out with more than 4,400 units certified to date.

This achievement further positions Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls as resilient, future-ready destinations that balance commercial performance with environmental responsibility.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at nearly US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

