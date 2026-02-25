The user-friendly online platform will focus on training Etihad Cargo's stakeholders to ensure consistent customer experience for its global partners

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, announces the launch of the air cargo industry's first logistics training academy by an airline.

The Etihad Cargo Excellence Hub is established to ensure consistent operational, safety and compliance standards across Etihad Cargo’s global partner network. As regulatory complexity increases and networks expand, structured capability development is critical to maintaining reliability and customer trust.

The platform provides mandatory and elective training for Etihad Cargo representatives and stakeholders worldwide. The curriculum includes Etihad Cargo operating standards, products and service framework, Safety and compliance modules aligned with international regulations, Industry-certified programmes delivered with accredited institutions and Targeted soft skills training to strengthen customer engagement

By embedding structured learning across its ecosystem, Etihad Cargo strengthens risk management, improves operational consistency and protects service quality at every touchpoint. The digital platform enables scalable, standardised knowledge deployment across regions, ensuring alignment regardless of geography.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "The Etihad Cargo Excellence Hub ensures our global partners operate to the same safety, compliance and service standards. As we grow, consistency becomes a competitive advantage. This initiative protects our brand, strengthens performance discipline and directly supports the customer experience we commit to deliver.”

Dr Nadia Al Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, added: "Etihad is committed to investing in people, and the Etihad Cargo Excellence Hub is a testament to this commitment. By providing accessible courses and a platform for knowledge sharing, Etihad Cargo aims to enhance the capabilities of those entering and advancing within the air cargo industry. The training academy will facilitate professional development and improve customer service and efficiency, benefiting Etihad Cargo's partners and the wider industry."

Etihad Cargo continues to prioritise safety, compliance and disciplined execution across its operations, positioning the Excellence Hub as a foundational pillar of its global growth strategy.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, offering customers a diverse portfolio of products and services through an extensive global network of chartered and scheduled operations.

Strategically based in Abu Dhabi, the carrier’s hub lies at the crossroads of the busiest trade lanes, connecting Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and Africa, taking goods, care, and connections beyond borders. Under this platform, Etihad Cargo’s new campaign, “It’s Never Just An Address,” celebrates the meaningful stories and human connections behind every shipment.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo’s specialised products and services include SkyStables (Equine), LiveAnimals (pets), PharmaLife (pharma and life sciences), FreshForward (perishables), SecureTech (electronics), FlightValet (automobile), AirMail, SafeGuard, and FlyCulture (vulnerables).

The carrier is among a select few global airlines to hold all four IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certifications, for Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals, and Lithium Batteries, continuously achieving the highest industry standards.

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com or contact: EtihadCargo@katchthis.com