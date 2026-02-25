ATM 2026 will address the latest trends in both aviation and cruise tourism, including topics such as Aviation Predictions 2030: Networks, Fleet Futures & the Future of Mobility and Cruising Insight: Ripple effects of the blue economy

Major exhibitors for ATM 2026 include Emirates, Qatar Airways, flynas, Icelandair, and Ajet Airlines, alongside Crystal Cruises, NSC Cruises, Cruise Saudi, and Oceanwide Expeditions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Middle East’s aviation and cruise industries are entering a phase of global expansion, solidifying the region’s status as a major international travel hub. These industries are set to be the focus of attention at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 4-7 May.

According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, developed in partnership with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, Middle East air passenger demand is projected to grow by 23% between 2025 and 2030, driven by ambitious national tourism strategies, record airport performance, and unprecedented aircraft investment throughout the GCC.

The region's four largest carriers, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Saudia, have placed nearly 780 aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus, underscoring long-term confidence in global demand. Meanwhile, Middle East airlines collectively account for 12% of all new unfilled aircraft orders worldwide, with GCC carriers responsible for 93% of those orders, according to the report.

The expansion of fleet capacity is directly reflected in the scale of global connectivity now achieved by Middle Eastern carriers. Qatar Airways serves more than 170 destinations worldwide, while Etihad Airways is set to operate a fleet of over 110 aircraft, connecting to more than 90 destinations as of the end of 2025. Emirates currently flies to 140 destinations across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, and Saudia operates direct services to over 90 international destinations. Together, these networks underscore the region’s growing role as a global aviation super-connector, linking markets across six continents with increasing frequency and reach.

Furthermore, Dubai-based Maldivian airline, Beond, has recently announced plans to set up operations in Bahrain, strengthening the kingdom’s position as a hub for luxury travel, while AirAsiaX, the Malaysian low-cost airline based in Kuala Lumpur, has selected the country as a regional bridge to connect Asia and Europe, significantly boosting tourism in the process.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Middle Eastern carriers connect hundreds of destinations across six continents, firmly establishing the region as one of the most strategically connected aviation hubs in the world. This unmatched connectivity is accelerating inbound and outbound tourism growth, strengthening global trade corridors, advancing business events, and deepening cultural exchange between markets.

“At ATM 2026, we will showcase the full scale of this global network, providing the space where aviation leaders can shape the next phase of fleet expansion, smart mobility and sustainable growth as we look ahead to the next era of travel.”

The aviation outlook will be examined in depth during the Aviation Predictions 2030: Networks, Fleet Futures & the Future of Mobility session on the Global Stage, alongside The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality, presented by Euromonitor and Asia-GCC Corridor: The Next Great Growth Engine.

On the Future Stage, sessions including Automated Aviation: Smarter Skies, Cabins & Lounge Experiences and The Business Case for Booking with Flexibility will examine how AI, biometrics and next-generation aircraft are transforming the passenger journey.

Leading aviation exhibitors confirmed for ATM 2026 to date include Emirates, Qatar Airways, flydubai, flynas, flyadeal, dnata, Icelandair, and Air Charter Service, reinforcing ATM’s status as a truly global aviation marketplace.

Cruising is also experiencing strong growth. According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), global cruise passenger volumes are expected to reach 42 million by 2028, up from 34.6 million in 2024.

Regionally, the Middle East market was expected to welcome more than 2 million cruise passengers in 2025, with over 300,000 port visits across destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Aqaba, and Salalah, according to the trends report. The Red Sea region alone was projected to attract approximately 500,000 passengers in 2025, with more than half calling at Jeddah.

Furthermore, Tourism Economics research shows that travellers interested in visiting the Middle East are almost twice as likely to consider a cruise holiday as those considering other regions, highlighting significant growth potential.

“With new cruise lines launching in Saudi Arabia and expanded Red Sea and Arabian Gulf itineraries, the region is strengthening its position on the global cruise map. ATM 2026 will provide a platform for cruise leaders and destination stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable growth strategies,” added Curtis.

Cruise insights will be featured on the Global Stage during Cruising Insight: Ripple Effects of the Blue Economy and the roundtable Cruise Leaders: Putting Cruise on the Map, with participation from Oxford Economics, Ayan Consulting, Celestyal Cruises, Inchcape Shipping Services and TUI Cruises.

Confirmed cruise exhibitors include Cruise Saudi, MSC Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Oceanwide Expeditions and CruiseXplore, among others.

With more than 55,000 travel professionals and over 2,800 exhibiting companies from 166 countries expected to participate, ATM 2026 will explore the future of travel under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,” highlighting growth trends and innovations that are shaping the industry’s next chapter.

Registration is now live for ATM. Media can register here, to register as a visitor, click here, and for enquiries related to exhibiting, please click here.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

About ATM

Now in its 33rd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global platform driving growth and innovation across every sector of the travel and tourism industry. Held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with its unmatched connectivity – ATM is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than just an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, featuring forums, experiences, and networking opportunities that continue well beyond the show floor throughout the week. Now in a period of rapid expansion, ATM has grown 16% year-over-year, attracting over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

About IBTM @ ATM

IBTM @ ATM is the dedicated business events (MICE) hub within Arabian Travel Market (ATM), connecting the global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) community with the Middle East’s rapidly expanding meetings and mega events sector.

The feature brings together association planners, conference organisers, corporate buyers, and incentive agencies with destinations, venues, DMCs, and business event suppliers specialising in world-class events. With a comprehensive hosted buyer programme, targeted networking, pre-scheduled appointments, and a dedicated Experience Stage featuring expert-led sessions, IBTM @ ATM is the essential platform for driving innovation, collaboration, and growth across the global meetings industry.

About ATM Travel Tech

ATM Travel Tech is the premier co-located technology event within Arabian Travel Market (ATM), dedicated to showcasing the groundbreaking innovations set to transform global travel by 2040.

ATM Travel Tech will feature more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two dedicated halls, providing a dynamic platform for the technologies, partnerships, and ideas shaping the future of travel.

At its core, the Tech & Innovation Hub spans 850m², offering immersive demos in AI, VR and AR, robotics, fintech, and green technologies. The Future Stage will bring together global tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and futurists to discuss artificial intelligence, immersive commerce, cybersecurity, and sustainability, alongside the Start-up Pitch Battle. Evolving from ATM’s fastest-growing sector, ATM Travel Tech provides a dynamic platform driving the future of travel technology.

The next edition of ATM will take place in Dubai from 4–7 May 2026.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It’s where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s journey as a rising force in global tourism.

Next event: 8-10 September 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre (RFECC)

http://spotlight-riyadh.com/

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 3 to 5 November 2026 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 14 to 16 April 2026 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 13 to 15 April 2026 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com