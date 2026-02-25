DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced Agent Commander, the first unified solution to help organizations safely detect AI risk, protect AI systems, and undo AI mistakes, empowering them to proactively address AI-driven risks and securely scale AI agents everywhere. The first integration from Veeam’s successful acquisition of Securiti AI, Agent Commander combines the market-leading capabilities of both to give organizations visibility, control, and protection over their entire data and AI estate, with the ability to undo AI mistakes with precision and ease. Agent Commander will be available in a future release of the Securiti Data Command Center, bringing together the industry’s leading Data Resilience and Data Security capabilities.

“AI happens at machine speed, which means organizations must understand what data is being used, by what agent, and how in real-time. If an error occurs, organizations not only need to understand what data was impacted, but they also need the ability to undo any damage rapidly,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “With Agent Commander, organizations know what data is powering AI, and it gives them the power to detect, protect, and, when necessary, undo AI actions with speed and precision. It represents the future of what’s expected from data security and data resilience, and it’s only possible with Veeam’s unified platform.”

The most critical gap in AI infrastructure today is trust. As AI agents scale, data risk and AI risk have become the same problem. An agent is only as trustworthy as the data it can see, access, and act on. Yet enterprise controls remain fragmented with separate systems for protection, security, governance, and recovery, and none built to provide unified visibility, granular control, or precision response at the speed and scale AI now demands. Sensitive data is being fed into models and acted upon in ways no one approved nor is tracking. As AI moves at machine speed an AI agent can access and act on sensitive data in seconds. Traditional workflows that take hours to detect and days to remediate leave too much exposure at that velocity.

Closing this gap requires a new layer of AI infrastructure: a unified control plane that delivers contextual visibility, policy-level enforcement, and surgical recovery, converging data resilience, data security, and AI risk management into one operational system.

Agent Commander brings Veeam’s trusted data resilience together with Securiti AI’s Data Command Center. This unified platform gives organizations total visibility into their AI environment, detects hidden risks and Shadow AI, and provides comprehensive controls to protect data as it moves through AI systems. Uniquely, Agent Commander can instantly undo AI agent mistakes with precise rollbacks. With Agent Commander, teams can detect and fix threats faster and with less effort, enabling safe and rapid AI adoption. It provides the visibility and control needed to confidently scale AI, turning security into a true business accelerator.

What Makes Agent Commander Unique?

At the core of Agent Commander is Veeam's Data Command Graph™ — a real-time relational intelligence engine that maps live connections between data, identities, AI models, and autonomous agents across production and backup environments.

Veeam sees what others can't. The toxic combinations where compromised identities, exposed data, and autonomous agents intersect — and how those risks compound, cascade, and evolve in real time across the entire data and AI estate.

That's why no standalone AI security or backup solution can do what Agent Commander does. Combined with Veeam's enterprise-grade data resilience platform, it delivers three capabilities the industry has never seen together.

Detect AI Risk with Context

Identify shadow AI, sensitive data exposure, and risky agent behavior, with full visibility into downstream impact across systems and environments.

Protect AI Pipelines Autonomously

Enforce granular, real-time controls across data, identities, and AI agents, independent of model providers, cloud platforms, and hybrid needs.

Undo AI Mistakes with Precision

Surgically reverse unwanted AI actions using precise, context-aware recovery, restoring trusted data without reverting entire systems.

By converging relational AI intelligence with proven resilience infrastructure, Agent Commander establishes a new standard for trusted, recoverable AI at scale.

“As AI becomes operational infrastructure, enterprises can no longer treat data protection, data and AI security, privacy, and governance as separate disciplines,” said Rehan Jalil, President of Products & Technology at Veeam. “Controlling AI risk is effectively impossible in siloed environments or without deep contextual intelligence across data, permissions, and autonomous agents. Agent Commander unifies control across production and backup to detect toxic combinations, enforce granular policy, and precisely reverse AI-driven actions. This is the foundation required to operate AI safely at enterprise scale.”

"Acquisitions often raise the question of how combined strengths can create new customer value,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst, AIM & Data Security at Omdia. “Veeam’s announcement provides a clear roadmap for integrating capabilities and delivering enhanced solutions to organizations securing their data and AI estates. The focus on Agent Commander demonstrates Veeam’s commitment to provide both operational efficiency and comprehensive security for AI agents."

RSAC 2026 Conference

What challenges do AI agents present for organizations today?

AI agents are only as trustworthy as the data it can see, access, and act on. Sensitive data is being fed into models and acted upon in ways no one approved nor is tracking. As AI moves at machine speed, an AI agent can access and act on sensitive data in seconds. Organizations need a unified solution to help safely detect AI risk, protect AI systems, and undo AI mistakes.

How can you reduce the risk of AI agents?

The most important thing is to have visibility, control, and protection over all the data your AI agent uses. Then when you monitor your AI agents, you can undo any AI mistakes with precision and ease.

Can you undo damage or mistakes made by AI Agents?

Yes. Veeam’s Agent Commander enables you to undo unwanted AI agent actions, quickly restore data, ensure business continuity, and minimize operational impact for safe, confident AI adoption.