Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing community service and professional development initiatives, the Continuing and Professional Education Directorate at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is offering a specialized training course titled “Teaching and Learning for the 21st Century” for a group of Qatari trainers representing key public and private sector entities.

The trainers participated in the two-day training program, which spanned a total of eight hours and focused on modern teaching strategies, innovative learning approaches, and best practices aligned with the evolving demands of 21st-century education. The course is designed to support trainers in adopting learner-centered, future-ready pedagogical practices in an era shaped by artificial intelligence and rapid change.

The course Teaching and Learning for the 21st Century is accredited and certified by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) delivered through its CIFAL Global Network to meet an exceptionally high international standard in teaching and learning. All certificates awarded upon successful completion are internationally recognized by UDST, UNITAR, and CIFAL.

Mr. Hamad Al-Kuwari, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at UDST, said: “This training program reflects the University’s commitment to supporting the professional development of national trainers and strengthening modern teaching practices that align with the demands of the 21st century. Through such initiatives, we are keen to empower trainers with the knowledge and skills needed to create a positive and sustainable impact in learning environments, contributing to the development of human capital capable of supporting the nation’s development journey.”

About the Training

Teaching and Learning for the 21st Century is a future-focused training designed to equip trainers with the skills, frameworks, and mindset needed to thrive in today’s dynamic learning environments. The program blends strong pedagogical foundations with purposeful technology integration, empowering instructors to design engaging, learner-centered, and sustainable learning experiences. It also supports educators in rethinking their roles and teaching practices to better prepare learners for current and future workforce demands.

This initiative reflects UDST’s continued commitment to empowering educators, enhancing teaching quality across sectors, and contributing to the professional growth of Qatar’s national workforce, in alignment with the country’s broader human development objectives.

