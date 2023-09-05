LONDON & SYDNEY & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire): FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of FXCM, a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services has announced a liquidity bridging partnership with Tools for Brokers (TFB), an international technology provider for retail brokers, prop trading companies, and hedge funds.

FXCM Pro will be streaming its institutional liquidity directly to TFB clients, enabling them to connect pricing and trading to their MT4 and MT5 platforms using TFB’s FIX API server. With this new partnership, FXCM Pro’s clients will benefit from having an additional option when selecting a technology/bridge provider.

TFB’s Trade Processor bridge works with the MT4 and MT5, cTrader, Match-Trader, and other platforms and supports third-party integrations via external FIX API. Additionally, it provides brokers with data analysis and enhanced risk management, all through a simple, user-friendly interface.

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, commented: “At FXCM Pro, we are committed to providing our clients with the technology they need to succeed, and this is demonstrated in our partnership with Tools for Brokers. This collaboration gives our clients additional choice when it comes to selecting a bridging provider and by selecting TFB, they will benefit from fast execution, automation and improved market access.”

Alexey Kutsenko, CEO at Tools for Brokers, said, “We are excited to partner with FXCM Pro. Under the partnership, FXCM Pro’s clients will benefit from advanced and fast execution without compromising quality or security. Combining our experience and expertise will create a strong platform for many brokerages and hedge funds, allowing them to scale faster and more sustainably.”

FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. Its relationships with tier 1 banks and non-bank liquidity providers, prime broker relationships and technology vendors provide clients with best-in-class market access.

Tools for Brokers (TFB) is an international technology provider for retail brokers, prop trading companies, and hedge funds operating on multiple platforms, including MetaTrader, Match-Trader, and cTrader. It offers an ecosystem of solutions centred around the flagship Trade Processor liquidity bridge, supported by data management and reporting, money management, and a single web-user interface for individual solutions’ management.

For more information on FXCM, please visit http://www.fxcm.com/

For more information on TFB, please visit https://t4b.com/

Disclaimers: This communication is intended for institutional and professional clients only.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

About Tools for Brokers:

Tools for Brokers (TFB) is a multiplatform technology provider for retail brokers, prop trading companies, and hedge funds with solutions operating on MetaTrader, Match-Trader, and cTrader. The ecosystem of products centers around the Trade Processor liquidity bridge, enhanced with data management and reporting functionality, TFB PAMM for money management, and the TFB Toolbox — a single web-user interface for individual custom solutions’ management. The flagship multiplatform liquidity bridge solution — Trade Processor — supports a pool of liquidity providers, helps clients manage risks, collects data, and automates the most critical processes all through a single console.

FXCM Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com

Tools for Brokers contact:

Yulia Ogorodnikova

y.ogorodnikova@t4b.com