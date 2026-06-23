Abu Dhabi and Zurich: Fuze, one of the world’s fastest growing financial infrastructure providers, and Halborn, a cybersecurity leader protecting more than $1 trillion in digital assets, today announced a strategic partnership. Their goal is to help banks, fintechs, and institutions launch more secure and compliant digital asset services. This partnership will combine Fuze’s regulated digital assets infrastructure with Halborn’s digital asset security expertise. The collaboration was announced ahead of a co-hosted event during the Point Zero Forum in Zurich.

As part of their shared commitment to furthering the digital asset ecosystem in Switzerland, Europe and beyond, the companies will be presenting a new framework designed to help banks and financial institutions build security-first digital asset infrastructure, addressing one of the biggest barriers to institutional adoption.

Institutions entering the market are inheriting a threat landscape where digital asset platforms lost more than $3 billion to hacks and exploits last year alone, outlining the necessity for robust security from day one.

Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze CEO, said, “As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for trusted infrastructure, robust cybersecurity and regulatory alignment has become critical to bringing digital asset products to market. Working in collaboration with Halborn provides institutions with the complete package to roll out compliant digital asset services.”

Rob Behnke, Halborn Co-Founder, Executive-Chairman and President, said, “Digital asset security is the foundation upon which institutional adoption will be built. As tokenization and digital asset custody continue to gain momentum, financial institutions need security, governance, and operational controls that protect assets, manage risk, and create the trust required for long-term growth.”

The partnership comes as financial institutions are increasingly moving from exploration to execution as digital assets become a core part of long-term strategy. According to the 2026 Coinbase and EY-Parthenon Institutional Investor Survey, 73% of institutional investors plan to increase their digital asset allocations in 2026, while 81% now prefer spot exposure through regulated investment vehicles. Two-thirds (66%) of those institutional leaders surveyed described security considerations and regulatory compliance as top priorities.

With this partnership, Fuze and Halborn aim to collaborate on regulatory, security, and industry policy; share best-practice security expertise; work together on commercial and go-to-market implementation; co-author content; and, co-host events.

By combining Fuze's regulated infrastructure and institutional market expertise with Halborn's cybersecurity capabilities, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of compliant digital assets while strengthening trust, resilience and operational security across the sector.

Halborn contributes industry-leading cybersecurity expertise, providing security assessments, threat intelligence and risk management capabilities designed to help institutions operate securely in the digital asset space. Meanwhile, Fuze brings deep expertise in digital asset infrastructure, regulation and go-to-market execution, helping banks and financial institutions launch digital asset services efficiently and compliantly.

Together, the companies aim to establish security-first digital asset infrastructure as the new standard for institutional adoption, helping financial institutions participate in the digital asset economy with greater confidence and regulatory certainty.