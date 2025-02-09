Fujairah, UAE – In a strategic move to enhance the infrastructure and connectivity of the Al Tawyeen region, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) has awarded the contract for the construction of a new asphalt road to Earth Movers International. This crucial project will cater to the industrial expansion needs of Power International and Sharjah Cement, supporting economic growth and operational efficiency in the region.

The official contract signing ceremony took place between Mr. Sufian Nadeem, CEO of Earth Movers International and Equipmentsfinder.com, and Eng. Ali Qasim, Director General of FNRC. The collaboration underscores the commitment of both organizations to regional development, with a shared vision of delivering world-class infrastructure solutions.

“We are honored to have been entrusted with this critical infrastructure project by FNRC. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality road construction services that support the region’s growing industrial and economic needs,” said Mr. Sufian Nadeem, CEO of Earth Movers International.

A Legacy of Infrastructure Excellence

With a track record spanning over two decades, Earth Movers International has successfully delivered numerous high-impact projects across the UAE and beyond. The company specializes in roads,earth works, sewage and water networks,pipelines and infrastructure construction.

Notable Projects Include:

-Dibba port Handling terminal package 3. Constructionof roads and stockyard.- Jebel Mibrih Road. Construction of culverts(Al Tawyeen).

- Palm Beach (Nakheel PJSC) – Beach sand leveling, boulder placement, and area compaction.

- Jewel of Creek (Afcons Middle East) – Excavation of underpasses, demolition, and drainage works

- Metroline Expolink (Guler Mark) – Excavation and equipment supply

- Siji Masafi Road (Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation) – Full-scale road construction, cut and fill, and culvert installation.

About Earth Movers International

Earth Movers International has established itself as a leading contractor of earthworks, roads works pipelines ans all kind of Infrastructure projects. The company plays a pivotal role in infrastructure development, supporting critical projects with innovative solutions and modern construction techniques.

Specializing in contracts, rentals, and supplies, Earth Movers International delivers end-to-end solutions, from excavation for high-rise buildings to the construction of desert access roads, site material supply, and large-scale plant relocations.

About Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC)

FNRC is dedicated to the sustainable management and development of natural resources and infrastructure in Fujairah. The corporation plays a crucial role in enhancing the region’s economic landscape through strategic investments and partnerships.