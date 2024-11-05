FUJAIRAH, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Organising Committee of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024, held its second preparatory meeting in collaboration with the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.

The meeting, chaired by His Excellency Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Head of the Organising Committee, discussed preparations for the upcoming Championship, which is scheduled to take place from December 19 to 21 at the Fujairah Fort Arena. Registration for the competition will be open from November 16 to 18.

H.E. Al Zeyoudi said: “The Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship is held under the generous patronage and continuous support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed has always been committed to providing all necessary resources to ensure the event’s success and empower it to achieve its goals on regional and international levels.”

H.E. Al Zeyoudi further said: “The Championship will bring together participants from countries around the world, with this year’s edition expected to feature 300 horses from stables, clubs, and horse owners across the globe. The competition aims to revive Arab heritage and traditional sports, which embody the UAE’s cultural legacy, to promote these values among future generations and share them with the rest of the world.”