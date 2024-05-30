Dubai, UAE: DHL, the world’s leading logistics company, announces Freterium as the winner of the Fast Forward Challenge Middle East and Africa (MEA) 2024. In its third edition, the competition invites startups and companies from the MEA region to showcase innovative technologies and solutions aimed at shaping the future of logistics and supply chains in the MEA region and beyond. Freterium impressed the panel of 8 jurors with their groundbreaking solution, a transportation management system for consumer goods retail and distribution, which stood out among the impressive lineup of participants.

“We are thrilled to see the innovative solutions presented at the Fast Forward Challenge MEA this year. This competition highlights the incredible talent and creativity of this region, and we are proud to support these efforts to drive innovation in logistics forward,” says Irina Albanese, head of Innovation MEA at DHL. “Congratulations to the winner, Freterium, and we look forward to collaborating with them on future projects to shape the future of logistics.”

Mehdi Cherif Alami, Co-founder & CEO of Freterium, adds: “Winning this competition is beyond belief. I am immensely proud of my team's dedication that brought us to this momentous achievement. The Fast Forward Challenge fosters networking opportunities and serves as a source of inspiration from industry peers. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with DHL and the other mentors, such as Dubai Future Foundation.”

Organized by DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation, with Dubai Future Foundation as the strategic partner of the event, the Fast Forward Challenge was held on May 29th, 2024, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai. This year’s competition featured six regional companies shortlisted to participate in the pitch-day event. Both the jury and the audience were involved in selecting the winner, utilizing a set of detailed criteria to guide their decision-making process.

"We are delighted to collaborate with DHL on this competition to further drive innovation and business growth in Dubai and the MEA region,” said Alia Al Mur, Chief of Transformation and Partnerships at Dubai Future Foundation. “The Fast Forward Challenge not only showcases exceptional talents and groundbreaking ideas but also aligns perfectly with Dubai Future Foundation’s strategic goals to foster an innovative ecosystem and drive Dubai 10 years ahead. We eagerly anticipate working with Freterium to see this promising startup thrive and expand in the region. The success of this startup is a testament to the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and the supportive infrastructure that the partnership between Dubai Future Foundation and DHL aims to cultivate."

The Fast Forward Challenge MEA winner will benefit from extensive support provided by industry experts and consultants, including mentorship, office space, and a trade license package, to foster their business growth and development. This support network includes DHL, along with DHL’s extensive network, the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai South, Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Dubai Chamber, PwC Middle East, and Creation Business Consultants.

For more information on the Fast Forward Challenge MEA 2024, visit Fast Forward Challenge MEA 2024 Global (dhl.com)

For more information on Freterium, visit www.freterium.com

