Dubai, UAE – Concluding a successful three-year campaign in the UAE, the “Fresh Up Your Life! Top Quality European Fruit and Veg” initiative has advanced the appreciation and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, with a special spotlight on those cultivated in Italy.

Financed by the European Union and CSO Italy – Italy's leading consortium uniting top producers of fresh fruits and vegetables – the campaign reached an impressive audience of 50 million people across the UAE. This outreach has reinforced Italy’s reputation as a trusted source of premium produce.

The campaign coincides with an 8.4 percent increase in Italian agri-food exports to the UAE, which have now surpassed €412 million. This growth cements Italy’s position as one of the UAE’s leading food suppliers, according to data available through November 2023.

Elisa Macchi, Managing Director of CSO Italy, said: “Flagship events such as Gulfood have played a key role in driving the campaign's success. These gatherings have provided vital platforms for business matching, fostering valuable commercial relationships, and showcasing the rich culinary heritage that defines both Europe and Italy. The campaign has sparked growing interest in Italian products and strengthened commercial ties between Italian and UAE operators.”

Looking to the future, the “Fresh Up Your Life!” campaign aspires to leave a lasting legacy. Its innovative strategy has highlighted how collaboration, cultural exchange and a shared passion for excellence can unlock new opportunities for European products in dynamic international markets like the UAE.

About CSO ITALY

CSO ITALY, founded in 1998, is leading Italia consortium that associates many of the important Italian in fruit and vegetables companies. CSO involve all the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, to logistics, to processing, to machinery and distribution. Fresh Up your life! – top quality European fruit and veg is the new project funded by the European Union and CSO Italy to promote the culture of fresh fruit and vegetables in the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on the ones that are produced in Italy.

