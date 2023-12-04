A French national became the proud owner of a new Range Rover Sport car in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion at the draw held yesterday, 3rd December on the final day of the Emirates Dubai 7s at The Sevens.

Mr. Faycal Rekibi, a 40-year-old French national based in Massilia, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic P400 (Firenze Red) car, with ticket number 0230 in Finest Surprise Series 1858, which he purchased online on 4th November.

Mr. Rekibi, a first time ticket buyer in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion, is a father of two and runs a food business.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free! I will continue to participate in the hope of making it a second time lucky,” he said.

The Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and Zayed Al Shebli, Senior Vice President – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security together with Jono and Nats, a Dubai 92 presenters.

Tickets for the Finest Surprise promotion was on sale at Dubai Duty Free counter at The Sevens throughout the Emirates Dubai 7s, which was held from 2nd to 3rd December.

