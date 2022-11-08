Dubai, United Arab Emirates – FoxPush Publishers and advertisers AD Tech solutions, today announces the launching of their new DSP (DEMAND SIDE PLATFORM).

FoxPush expanded its AD-Tech services wherein advertisers can easily run their campaigns while targeting the right audiences granularly with the use of modern artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to help them increase their ad’s relevance and spend their budgets in the right place.

Through our new DSP, advertisers get access to the top Data management platforms worldwide, without any additional commission fee and can reach a marketplace of premium websites (FoxPush network), ad exchanges, and supply-side platforms in different environments; Web, App (Android & ios), and, mobile in only few clicks.

A demand-side platform is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchanges and data exchange accounts through one interface.

With the FoxPush DSP, your teams are well positioned to identify, reach, and buy with precision. We provide an elegant user experience for the seamless activation of your campaigns, across channels, real-time backed by your proprietary data.

We are the first DSP in the MENA region with Arabic language flexible and sophisticated targeting capabilities, helping advertisers reach the users by their behaviors, interests, geo-fencing, etc. Moreover, FoxPush user-friendly DSP centralizes the ad-buying process, allowing advertisers to have a wide cross-channel reach from a single source.

Any advertiser willing to run any type of campaigns can run it in nanoseconds, especially lead campaigns; an automated machine learning technology is in place to qualify the leads by customizing a recorded phone call that follows up on the lead acquisition to guarantee a better ROI to the client.

Finally, FoxPush DSP provides advertisers with real time campaigns monitoring and detailed end of campaign reports.

Commenting on the partnership, Imad Jomaa, Founder and President of JGroup, said “Knowing that our market and field are both very competitive, we decided to stand out from the crowd and innovate with the use of AI and Tech. Our vision, as JGroup, was always toward growth and distinguishing innovations. And with this new Platform, I believe we will make a big difference!”

Ahmed El Sayed, Chief Operations Officer at FoxPush, said “We believed in Tech and worked hard to build up FoxPush DSP that incorporates both AI and machine learning in a very user-friendly manner.

Innovation in technology is never a bad investment, especially automation that became a “MUST” in this emerging world where businesses search for ways to facilitate their lives, by accessing and executing campaigns in an effective and efficient way to reach their Goals. As a COO of FoxPush, and on behalf of the whole team, we are so proud to be introducing this new Platform to the World!”

About JGROUP

JGROUP, founded in 2003 by renowned entrepreneur Imad Jomaa, is a global holding company with a diverse portfolio of businesses in media, media representation, billboards, technology, big data, artificial intelligence, production, contracting and construction, health and beauty, and e-commerce. JGROUP is committed to meeting its clients' requirements and expectations by providing flawless quality and remarkable services, while upholding the highest ethical and transparent standards. JGroup has chosen Dubai as its regional headquarters and the GCC region as its operational base.

For more info about JGROUP click on the link below: http://www.jgroup-me.com/

About FOXPUSH

A full-time digital platform envisions providing you with effective and success-oriented technological solutions to make your business grow and remain successful. Our planning, scheduling, delivery, targeting and reporting tools provide our clients with everything they need to track and deliver advertising campaigns effectively. As a leading AdTech and programmatic service provider, we understand the importance of keeping up with the most dynamic and changing technological business environment. We take pride in saying that, we are fully committed to delivering our clients with the most result-driven data and performance-oriented audience-targeting abilities.

For more info about FOXPUSH click on the link below: https://www.foxpush.com/