Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Brazil’s biodiverse Amazon rainforest attracts thousands of visitors every year and is one of the world’s most popular ecotourism destinations. However, the country’s lesser known and hidden Pantanal wetlands — located in the heart of the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul — is an eco-destination that nature and adventure enthusiasts should promptly add to their travel list.

The Pantanal region is the world’s largest tropical wetland area and the world’s largest flooded grasslands. Dubbed by National Geographic as ‘Brazil’s Best Kept Secret’, the Pantanal is one of the most pristine wetlands areas and is home to countless bird and animal species across the 42-million-acre wetlands.

Carlos Brito, President of Embratur, Brazil’s Tourism Board, commented on why the Pantanal is a unique destination for local UAE-based travelers: “Brazil has always been popular for its diverse ecotourism experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. Beyond the famed Amazon rainforest, we are encouraging tourists, and those travelling from the UAE, to explore the other incredible natural wonders Brazil has to offer. That’s why we’re currently promoting the Pantanal region and highlighting its unique landscape and iconic wildlife.

“As an eco-tourism destination and UNESCO Heritage Site, the Pantanal wetlands also symbolize Brazil’s commitment to preserving threatened ecosystems. At Embratur, we recognize the importance of conserving the environment and aim to showcase what is remaining of our natural world as a means of educating visitors to help us protect it.”

Here are five reasons why the tropical wetland is worth exploring.

An aquatic flora and fauna of 4,000+ plant and animal species

The Pantanal is home to more than 4,700 species of plants and animals, and home to the largest concentration of crocodiles in the world.

An activity not to be missed is animal spotting, which gives visitors the chance to see monkeys, otters, wild pigs, deer, anteaters, and more in the wild — either by boat, or car, with a tour guide. A favorite activity for spotting nocturnal animals such as alligators, wolves and jaguars, is the popular night spotting expeditions.

Also, a birdwatcher’s paradise, bird lovers can expect to spot the biggest parrot in the world residing within this very wetland, the hyacinth macaw.

True Brazilian hospitality

There’s no need to forego on comfort and luxury when visiting the Pantanal. Luckily, there are ecolodges and luxury accommodation choices a plenty across the wetland region offering impressive and diverse options.

The Caiman Ecological Refuge is one of the most well-known and provides a comfortable stay with incredible views of the wildlife as well as home-cooked Brazilian meals. This luxury ranch operates pioneering ecotourism programs and its well-informed expert guides arrange excursions for visitors to make the most of the wetland’s wildlife. You can also expect 4x4 safaris, fishing, canoeing and educational talks on various wildlife conservation projects.

Horses to take you across the Pantanal Marshlands

After finding a comfortable lodge, don’t neglect the Pantanal Grasslands (also known as marshlands), where horse riding is a favorite activity to truly immerse oneself in the surrounding natural habitat. Children will also enjoy watching cattle among cattle ranches in the area.

Tour guides will help you take the safest routes across the marshlands, where you may come across the residents of the Pantanal (better known as Pantanal cowboys) who you can ride alongside for the most authentic Brazilian experience.

Hiking trails that make way for even more biodiversity

The lodges may be relaxing but it is worth taking a break from the comfort and getting into an adventurous hiking trail, where you can spot black howler monkeys, black tailed marmosets and other unique species roaming about. Tourists hiking the trails of the Pantanal will forever remember the breathtaking views of wildlife across the sprawling wetlands. Most hiking trails can easily be found near lodges.

How to get there:

Emirates Airlines operates daily flights from Dubai International Airport to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. To reach the Pantanal, visitors can book a connecting domestic flight through Latam Airlines to the cities of Cuiabá and Campo Grande.

ABOUT EMBRATUR

The Brazilian Tourist Board is responsible for implementing National Tourism Policy in the areas of promotion, marketing, and marketing support for Brazilian tourist destinations, services and products in the international market. Embratur helps to generate social and economic development for the country by increasing the flow of international tourists to national destinations.

