Customers in the Kingdom enjoy a seamless journey of Ford convenience with services like Express Service, and a professional environment through the Ford Guest Experience program.

Staffed by highly trained technicians and advisors committed to transparent communication and personalized support, Ford dealerships and service centers continue to build trust and loyalty in the brand.

Riyadh – Ford's enduring legacy is built upon a profound commitment to its customers, a principle that continues to evolve and strengthen in Saudi Arabia, where the company's vision extends far beyond the initial vehicle sale.

With its approach rooted in understanding the unique needs of the region's drivers and delivering service excellence across all facets of vehicle ownership, Ford prioritizes a comprehensive and exceptional ownership journey that fosters trust and provides peace of mind for every individual.

And in having cultivated a customer-focused ecosystem, Ford is simultaneously and continually adapting and enhancing its services by actively listening to feedback. This commitment is noticeably reflected, too, in the significant improvements in Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and customer satisfaction metrics across the Kingdom, where Ford saw a double-digit boost in its NPS in 2024—a trend that has continued to rise, confirming that efforts are making a tangible difference in customers' daily lives.

At the heart of Ford’s elevated customer care lies a robust service pledge designed to maximize convenience and vehicle uptime. Recognizing that a vehicle is central to daily life, Ford ensures swift access to parts and expedited service via a powerful, integrated distribution network—bolstered by the new Parts Distribution Center in Dubai—guaranteeing optimized parts availability, significantly reducing vehicle downtime across the whole region.

A commitment, too, to "Fix It Right The First Time" is upheld through advanced technical training and rigorous quality audits, so that vehicles are serviced correctly during the initial visit, respecting customers' valuable time and eliminating the need for repeat appointments.

Convenience is further reimagined with time-saving options such as Express Service, which allows for routine maintenance in 90 minutes or less, alongside flexible Pick Up and Drop-off services, while every single customer interaction is shaped by the Ford Guest Experience (FGE) program—a foundational standard that sees each location offer a professional, comfortable, and modern environment, reflecting the high regard Ford holds for its customers.

The backbone of this service excellence is Ford's highly trained and certified professional teams—from sales advisors guiding new vehicle purchases, to service advisors managing maintenance needs, and certified technicians promising peak vehicle performance—these individuals are central to the customer experience.

The caliber of this workforce is regularly tested and celebrated, exemplified by events like the annual MENA Skills Contest, which recognizes the region's top technicians and service advisors. These competitions test diagnostic skills, problem-solving abilities, and a customer-centric approach, rewarding proactive communication and efficiency, where team members are not only technically proficient, but also coached in empathetic, transparent communication, supported by proactive follow-up protocols that keep customers informed at every stage of their service journey.

Consistency in quality and service is paramount across Ford’s diverse portfolio, irrespective of powertrain or vehicle origin, and Ford's dedication to customer experience in Saudi Arabia is an ongoing journey of continuous evolution, simplifying life for its customers, building lasting relationships and earning trust with every mile.