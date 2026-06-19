Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominate, with 32 and 31 companies, respectively.

Qatar follows with 10 entries, including two in the top 10.

Dubai, Forbes Middle East has unveiled its annual ranking of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for 2026, spotlighting the region’s most influential dynasties navigating transformation and innovation while preserving generational wealth. To compile this ranking, Forbes Middle East evaluated companies that are owned or managed by Arab families. The selection was based on several factors, including the size and value of their assets, business performance, recent activity, company age and legacy, and the breadth of their geographic and sector diversification.

The GCC continues to dominate the ranking, with GCC-based companies together accounting for 86 entries, with 32 companies from Saudi Arabia, 31 from the UAE, and 10 from Qatar. But the list also captures businesses from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The Abdul Latif Jameel, led by Chairman Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, takes the top spot this year. The group made headlines in 2025 when it expanded its international mobility business by entering seven new markets: the UK, Australia, Italy, Poland, the UAE, South Africa, and Iraq. Al-Futtaim comes in second place led by Vice Chairman & CEO Omar Al Futtaim. Notably, Egypt’s Mansour Group remains the only non-GCC-based conglomerate in the top 10.

While many listees were founded before the 1950s, including Oman’s Towell Group (1866), the oldest on this year's list, others are newer entities born of strategic mergers, restructuring, or the consolidation of family investments. Morocco’s O Capital Group and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nahdi Family Office reflect this evolution.

This year’s list reflects not just scale, but momentum. In 2025, Qatar’s Power International Holding secured two infrastructure contracts in Syria worth $11 billion, Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding reported a record $7.2 billion backlog, and Saudi Arabia’s Zahid Group completed the $1.3 billion privatization of Barloworld. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Alghanim Industries launched ultra-fast EV charging operator Barq, while the UAE’s AW Rostamani Group introduced the all-electric smart #5 SUV in 2026.

Click here to view the complete list of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses 2026.

Top 10 Arab Family Businesses In The Middle East 2026

1| Abdul Latif Jameel

Country: Saudi Arabia, UAE,

Singapore

Established: 1945

2| Al-Futtaim

Country: UAE

Established: 1930

3| Mansour Group

Country: Egypt

Established: 1952

4| DAMAC Group

Country: UAE

Established: 1982

5| Olayan Financing Company (OFC)

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1947

6| Al Ghurair

Country: UAE

Established: 1960

7| Power International Holding (PIH)

Country: Qatar

Established: 2011

8| Al Faisal Holding

Country: Qatar

Established: 1964

9| Al Ghurair Group

Country: UAE

Established: 1960

10 | SEDCO Holding

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1976

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek: basma@forbesmiddleeast.com