Dubai, United Arab Emirates. FOODICS, the leading cloud-based restaurant technology and payments platform in the MENA region, has announced today that it has partnered with the International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai (ICCA), a world-class culinary learning centre to foster food tech skills across the F&B sector.

The partnership comes at a time when the food service and restaurant industry is increasingly moving towards the adoption of new technology and end to end digitization. Foodics, who recently launched its very own Foodics Academy to up skill the F&B sector, will combine its tech know-how with the award-winning training capabilities of ICCA to help talents fast track their learning of tech enabled solutions and tools, from aspiring chefs to artisans and entrepreneurs. The challenges faced by the foodservice industry and the F&B sector are numerous, but Foodics Academy has the right suite of learning tools to tackle these obstacles.

“For restaurants, now more than ever, digitization has become a number one priority and yet technology can be a complex landscape for restaurant owners to navigate. This is where Foodics Academy comes in. We provide tech skills and knowledge learning solutions to all F&B players in order to help them operate and manage their end-to-end operations efficiently. And we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than ICCA which has been so focused on training professional chefs in best industry practices,” said Abdulrahman Joud, Director of Foodics Academy.

CEO & Director of ICCA Dubai, Sunjeh Raja commented, “We are excited to announce this alliance. Foodics is fully aligned with ICCA's vision of effectively training chefs with all that is required for them to seamlessly integrate, effectively deliver, and excel in the hospitality industry. Together we embark on a common mission to bring the right skill set, and learning methodologies to upskill the sector, ensuring there is an effective and efficient transformation in the way the F&B industry in the region operates across all areas of operations.”

Foodics Academy itself was launched in 2022 as a unified and trusted learning hub in the F&B sector, having successfully enrolled over 1,000 learners across several courses so far this year. Foodics and ICCA will effectively further empower every member of the F&B ecosystem to become the very best in the industry.