FOO, an award-winning B2B fintech solutions provider headquartered in the UAE, has announced its partnership with OMPAY, a subsidiary of Omantel, to power its next-generation digital wallet and support the evolution of digital financial services in Oman.

The partnership supports Oman’s national digital transformation agenda by expanding access to secure, cashless payment solutions and strengthening the country’s fintech infrastructure for consumers and businesses.

Through this long-term collaboration, FOO serves as the technology partner behind the OMPAY wallet, delivering a fully scalable, secure, and modular platform that enables seamless digital payments, virtual card issuance, and advanced financial services for both consumers and businesses.

The OMPAY wallet provides users with a comprehensive suite of digital payment capabilities, including peer‑to‑peer (P2P) and merchant (P2M) payments, QR‑based and contactless transactions, instant virtual card issuance for both online and in‑store use, international remittances to over 200 countries, as well as wallet top‑ups and real‑time transaction management. Together, these features enable faster everyday payments, more affordable international transfers for residents, and improved access to secure financial services for underbanked segments across Oman.

These capabilities support faster everyday payments, more affordable international transfers for residents, and improved financial access for under banked segments across Oman.

Built on FOO’s digital wallet platform and microservices architecture, the solution ensures rapid scalability, high performance, and the flexibility to continuously introduce new financial use cases.

OMPAY also leverages FOO’s digital onboarding and security framework, enabling a fully automated user journey supported by advanced authentication, encryption, and fraud prevention capabilities.

As a licensed fintech company regulated by the Central Bank of Oman and backed by Omantel, OMPAY is playing a central role in enabling secure, trusted, and user-centric digital payments across the Sultanate.

“This partnership goes beyond technology,” said Sami Elloumi, CEO of OMPAY. “It reflects our commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready digital payments ecosystem that supports individuals, and businesses in Oman.”

This partnership comes at a time when Oman is witnessing strong momentum in digital payments and financial inclusion, driven by increasing demand for cashless transactions and mobile-first financial services.

By combining OMPAY’s deep local market understanding with FOO’s proven fintech expertise, the partnership contributes directly to Oman’s vision for a cashless, digitally empowered economy.

Sami Elloumi, CEO of OMPAY also added, “OMPAY is committed to continuously evolving the way individuals and businesses manage their finances. Through our partnership with FOO, we have built a robust and scalable wallet platform that delivers seamless, secure, and cost-effective financial services. This collaboration enables us to continuously innovate and expand our offering in line with the evolving needs of our users.”

Ghady Rayess, CEO of FOO commented on the partnership, “We are proud to partner with OMPAY in delivering a future-ready digital wallet that supports Oman’s vision for a more digital and inclusive financial ecosystem. At FOO, our focus is on enabling our partners to launch, scale, and evolve innovative financial products quickly. This partnership reflects our commitment to driving fintech innovation across the region, while supporting market-specific national priorities.”

OMPAY’s digital wallet is available on the Android, Apple and Huawei store.