Cairo, Egypt – Noventiq, a leading provider of cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions, announced its participation as a Titanium Sponsor at the CAISEC’26 Cybersecurity and Information Security Conference, taking place on June 8th and 9th, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel, New Cairo. It’s at a time when the world is witnessing an unprecedented rise in the scale and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting governments, enterprises, and critical business sectors.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme: “Securing the Future… Protecting the Unpredictable”, bringing together a distinguished lineup of senior government officials, cybersecurity leaders, technology experts, representatives from financial institutions, telecommunications companies, and technology solution providers. The event aims to strengthen collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and support the development of a secure and resilient digital ecosystem across the region.

Noventiq’s participation reflects its pivotal role in supporting organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions. The company possesses extensive expertise in delivering specialized and managed services, including information security governance, data protection, the development of cybersecurity strategies and programs, implementation of information security compliance frameworks across multiple industries, as well as data classification initiatives and a broad portfolio of managed security services.

The company also provides a comprehensive suite of Offensive Cybersecurity Services, including internal and external penetration testing, web and mobile application security testing, in addition to advanced Red Teaming services that simulate sophisticated cyberattack scenarios to evaluate organizational resilience and incident readiness against modern cyber threats.

The participation further highlights the company’s advanced technical expertise and highly skilled talent, as Noventiq’s team includes a distinguished group of cybersecurity experts and consultants holding internationally recognized certifications in cybersecurity, governance, and risk management.

Commenting on the participation, Mohamed Mostafa, CEO of Noventiq Egypt, stated that CAISEC has become a strategic platform bringing together the most influential players in the cybersecurity sector across the region, particularly amid the rapid evolution of cyber threats and increasingly sophisticated attack methods facing organizations today.

Mostafa noted that the company’s participation as a Titanium Sponsor reflects Noventiq’s commitment to supporting digital security enhancement efforts and enabling organizations to build more resilient and secure digital infrastructures. He emphasized that cybersecurity is no longer viewed solely as a technical function, but rather as a fundamental pillar for business sustainability and the protection of digital economies.

He added that Noventiq possesses extensive expertise and advanced capabilities that enable the company to deliver integrated solutions across multiple sectors, including government, financial services, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. He explained that the company relies on highly skilled professionals and strong global partnerships to provide cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions that help customers proactively and efficiently address cyber risks.

In this context, Mostafa announced that Noventiq has officially been accredited by Egypt’s National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) as a Tier 1 Cybersecurity Services Provider.

He stressed that this accreditation crowns the company’s continuous efforts to enhance its services and expand its cybersecurity offerings in line with global cybersecurity developments. He further noted that raising cybersecurity awareness and improving institutional preparedness have become critical factors in safeguarding the future of business and enabling secure digital transformation.

Mostafa also highlighted the company’s commitment to engaging with customers and conference attendees through specialized sessions in which Noventiq participates as a keynote speaker, reflecting the company’s broader strategic direction and growing presence in the Egyptian market.

He concluded by affirming that participating in CAISEC’26 represents an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation with key cybersecurity stakeholders, exchange expertise and insights on the future of digital infrastructure protection, and contribute to advancing secure digital transformation and sustainable digital growth in Egypt and across the region.