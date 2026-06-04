Dubai UAE — Integra, a technology company building AI and blockchain infrastructure for real estate, has selected SettleMint as its digital asset lifecycle platform partner to support the compliant, on-chain representation of real estate assets across the UAE and the United States.

Under the MoU, the companies will establish a structured framework to integrate Integra’s real estate ecosystem platform with SettleMint’s DALP platform (Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform).

The agreement creates a pathway for projects entering the Integra ecosystem to access SettleMint’s platform, fiat-based licenses, and implementation services. These services will be applied where and when required and are subject to the final commercial and deployment model for each project.

The joint solution on offer combines Integra’s suite of agentic AI, which buys, sells, negotiates, and manages real estate 24/7 on-chain, while also reading any real estate security token, with the regulated digital asset lifecycle platform of SettleMint.

According to a May 2026 BCG “The Future of Digital Assets in Finance report”, the potential of alternative asset tokenization, which includes real estate and private credit, could reach 25-30 percent of total tokenization sectors by 2035.

Tokenization of real estate goes far beyond just the issuance of real estate wrapped tokens. As it matures, it needs a lifecycle system that offers permissions, compliance workflows, lifecycle events, administration, and market-specific operating requirements over time. This is where SettleMint comes in, as it offers the technical foundation for end-to-end digital asset issuance, lifecycle management, and compliance integration, with multi-jurisdiction capabilities designed to support deployment models aligned with markets such as the UAE and the United States.

For Integra, the agreement creates a structured path to assess SettleMint’s capabilities as part of its real estate tokenization strategy.

The collaboration comes as the United States and the Gulf countries in MENA aim to improve access, transparency, and efficiency to the real estate and financial sectors. Utilizing the strengths of both Integra and SettleMint, the solution will support governments and the private sector in building real estate tokenization mechanisms that are not only fully compliant but also scalable.

Piyush Gupta, Core Contributor at Integra noted: “We are thrilled to partner with SettleMint to accelerate the deployment of compliant real estate tokenization in the US and the Middle East. Integrating our real estate ecosystem with SettleMint’s enterprise-grade platform creates a powerful, end-to-end solution that solves the industry's biggest challenges: liquidity, transparency, and operational efficiency."

Matthew Van Niekerk, President at SettleMint, said: “Real estate is the most valuable asset class in the world. Yet, deeds, property titles, and ownership structures remain in a web2 state at best, and more often in a pre-web state, with paper-based records. This means the asset class remains inaccessible to most of the population, and processing transactions is incredibly inefficient, requiring manual inspection and notarial processes that are truly antiquated. Integra is taking a thoughtful, compliance-first approach to bringing real estate assets on-chain, and we’re pleased to be the platform they have chosen to build on.”

The infrastructure choices made today will define which platforms earn the trust of developers, asset holders, and regulators. SettleMint and Integra are aligned on the view that compliant, multi-jurisdiction infrastructure is the foundation on which credible real-world asset markets are built.

About SettleMint:

SettleMint provides a Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP) that enables financial institutions, market infrastructures, and sovereign entities to design, launch, and operate digital asset solutions across asset classes and blockchain networks. The platform delivers the governance, compliance, security, and reliability required for production-grade deployments in regulated environments. www.settlemint.com

About Integra:

Integra is an AI blockchain custom-built to transform the $400 trillion global real estate market. By onboarding existing industry networks including developers, owners, brokers, and investors Integra solves critical real estate pain points by accelerating transaction speeds, lowering barrier-to-entry ticket sizes, and eliminating opaque, costly overheads. Integra utilizes its modules to deliver standardized tokenization, transparent third-party asset verification, and robust compliance. Backed by a powerful consortium of real estate and technology leaders, Integra has already onboarded over $12 billion in assets across the US and UAE, driving the next era of on-chain value and global liquidity.

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