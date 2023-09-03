flynas will be the only carrier with 4 bases across the Kingdom

Riyadh: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the World announced signing an agreement with Tibah Airports Operation Company to launch flynas' newest operations base at Madinah airport, making the leading LCC the only carrier with four bases across the Kingdom, in line with its expansion and growth plans, and in parallel with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting the world to the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by the CEO and Managing Director of flynas, Mr. Bander Almohanna, and the Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operations Company, Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of flynas, Mr. Ayed Aljeaid, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tibah Airports Operation Company, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rajhi.

On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, flynas CEO and Managing Director, said: "Our investment in the new operations center at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, which is our fourth center in the Kingdom, comes within the framework of enhancing our operational capabilities and diversifying our international and domestic destinations and routes. The step is in accordance with our strategy for growth and expansion, and it confirms our confidence in the potential of the Saudi market and the ambitious national goals for the air transport sector. Moreover, it is in line with the goals of the Pilgrims Experience Program and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to increase the number of international destinations linked to the Kingdom to 250 international destinations by 2030, in addition to increasing the number of pilgrims and tourists to Madinah, as the new operations center will provide greater air connectivity to Madinah with several international destinations, and connect Madinah Airport with several Saudi cities to facilitate the movement of citizens and residents in the Kingdom."

Almohanna pointed out that the new operations center "will provide job opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation in several tracks, including ground crews, air cabin crews, and pilots, in addition to other jobs in the support sectors."

"It is expected that the domestic and international destinations and routes that will be linked to Madinah Airport will begin operating at the end of the last quarter of the current year 2023, coinciding with taking delivery of new aircraft to further upscale flynas fleet," he added.

For his part, Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, the Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operation Company, praised the signing of the agreement, as it comes in line with the national strategy for the aviation sector and an affirmation of the distinguished partnership between Tibah Airports Operation Company and flynas and in accordance with the objectives of Tibah Company to contribute to strengthening the capabilities of national carriers to attract additional numbers of pilgrims and visitors and increasing the options of international and domestic destinations linked with Madinah Airport.